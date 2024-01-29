This weekend, the world celebrated Environmental Education Day, a holiday highlighting the importance of nature-focused learning. While you can celebrate by advocating for environmental policies or learning about your local trees, Selena Gomez seemingly took the moment to snap some makeup-free selfies outside.

Just one day after the official occasion, Gomez shared a series of three similar-yet-serene selfies taken outside of a wooden cabin. Her hair is tousled, her skin is clear, and her Rare Beauty makeup products are nowhere to be seen. (To be fair, she's probably wearing the brand's Find Comfort body care line.)

A post shared by Selena Gomez

Gomez captioned her post with a singular Earth emoji. In her comments section, others responded with emojis of their own: three heart-eye faces from boyfriend Benny Blanco and three red hearts from her regular nail artist, Tom Bachik.

Aside from the quaint outdoor setting, there are so many beauty details to obsess over in these photos. I'm particularly enamored by the Only Murders in the Building star's full, dark eyebrows. Her lashes are also out of this world, long and curled regardless of mascara usage.

From makeup-free selfies to opening up about mental health, Gomez has always been real with her followers. Just last week, she posted on Instagram once again to reflect on her changing body and discuss the importance of loving your whole self, fully.

"Today I realized I will never look like this again...." she wrote via Stories, sharing a 2013 photo of herself in a zebra bikini. In the next photo, she shared another bikini photo taken 10 years later. "I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me."

To shop of Selena's favorite products for glowy, natural skin, scroll ahead.

