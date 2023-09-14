Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’m on a big Selena Gomez kick. I’ve been listening to her new song, “Single Soon,” on repeat, find myself still obsessing over her VMAs outfit two days later, and have a newly found love for Rare Beauty (I tried every product in the line, FYI). In short: I’m a Selena Gomez fan through and through. So, when the singer innocently took to Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie the eve of her 31st birthday, you bet I paid attention. Her sleek bun looked great and the black bodysuit was top-notch, but what really caught my beauty editor eye was the packed vanity that laid in the background.

Naturally, I zoomed in and set out on a product identification scavenger hunt. Don’t get me wrong: I know the basics. Of course, the Rare Beauty founder uses products from her own line. But I like to know details. What shades are in her everyday regime? Which of her three blush offerings does she favor? What’s her haircare routine? And what about body care? These are questions I’ve been asking myself more frequently than I care to admit.

Now, I’m happy to report that I have the answers. Turns out, Selena is a fan of drugstore products. Lubriderm’s $11 body lotion appears to be her go-to for staying hydrated, while Cantu’s Coconut Oil Shine mist looks to be her secret for shiny strands. Then, there’s the Josie Maran Bear Naked Makeup Wipes, the Chantecaille Rose Water, and, her supposed signature scent, the AllSaints Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum.

On the Rare Beauty front, it appears the beauty founder gravitates toward a range of her Soft Pinch Liquid Blush shades (I spy Happy in the bunch) and the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation. While it’s hard to make out the rest of the mystery bottles on the vanity, it’s safe to say I now have a pretty good idea of what the multi-hyphenate star uses on the regular.

To shop all of Selena’s favorites, scroll ahead.