Finally, the Humble Shower Beer Gets a Well-Deserved Rebrand
The underrated self-care ritual is now très chic thanks to Talea and Tinx.
There are some wellness rituals that prioritize your health and overall wellbeing, like a daily yoga practice, transcendental meditation, reiki sessions, and home-cooked meals that use only the finest organic ingredients from your local farmers market. All lovely, all tapping into that carefree bohemian artist that lives deep within all of us (I'm guessing). I, too, fantasize about the type of willpower that would allow me to abstain from some of my not-so-great vices and prioritize the condition of my skin, the amount I'm sleeping, and the nutrients I put into my body. However, I am human, not Gwyneth Paltrow, and I deserve to treat myself on occasion. Sometimes that means picking up a few new pieces to add to my spring wardrobe even though I swore to be better about shopping my own closet or enjoying a bowl of truffle pasta and gossiping with my closest girlfriends (gossip is my cardio). My preferred type of self-care also includes indulging in a cheeky shower beer while I lather myself up with my favorite luxury soaps and hair masks.
Lucky for me, body care brand Flamingo has teamed up with Tinx, creator and author of the forthcoming book Hotter in the Hamptons, as well as woman-owned NYC brewery Talea to create a chic shower beer collection, four words I never thought I'd be able to string together. Apparently I'm not the only woman equally invested in fashion and beauty as well as the joy of a shower beer since the collection was inspired by Tinx's favorite spots to grab a pint and a desire to level-up the self-care ritual for any and all shower beer fans.
Beer in general isn't always seen as a "feminine" beverage (even though historical evidence suggests that women were actually the first brewers over 7,000 years ago) so I appreciate that the trio is bringing a distinctively girly and fun beer-adjacent product to the body care market. I mean, who doesn't want to stick a cute little beer caddy to the wall of their shower to hold their favorite pale ale or pilsner after a long day of work or to upgrade their lavish everything shower? It's practical self-care at its finest.
You'll be able to purchase Flamingo’s new Moisture Plus Razor and receive the purple Shower Beer Holder free with your purchase directly from the body-care brand, and snag the limited-edition craft beer (an intriguing blackberry lager) at Talea taprooms across New York City while supplies last. Beauty meets beer? Don't mind if I do.
Four blades and a nourishing moisture bar work overtime to leave your skin silky smooth and hair-free.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
