A Beauty Director's Morning Routine Is Stacked with Glowy Skincare and Minimalist Makeup Essentials
For the perpetually late professionals in the crowd.
Let me reiterate here and now, I am not a morning person. I would happily sleep late every day of my life if I had the opportunity. After all, I didn't spring for the extra fluffy down comforter and luxe mattress to just willing race out of bed at the crack of dawn.
Alas, I am required to be a functional human being (most days) and so I've had to find the practices and products that can transform me from grouchy, groggy, and puffy to stunning, glowy, and caffeinated in record time, especially since I've had a nasty habit of running late for the majority of my life. But at 35-years-old, I'm doing my best to prioritize efficiency and arrive at my various destinations on time—or at least, no less than five minutes behind schedule because New York City trains often have a mind of their own. Luckily I've found a pretty fail-safe morning routine that I can accomplish in the 75 minutes I give myself before heading out to the door to the office.
I have five main requirements for my morning checklist—shower, skin, hair, makeup, ingestibles, each with their own vetted grouping of products to prep me to face the day looking impossibly polished and feeling alert. So, if you've been wondering what a beauty director's morning routine looks like on an average workday, keep scrolling.
But First, Coffee and Supplements
My alarm goes off at 8am most workdays, and if I snooze more than once my cat, Norman, will happily crawl all over my face to alert me that he has not been fed in a timely fashion. So I slip on my vintage kimono (for a bit of whimsy) and trudge to the kitchen to prepare his breakfast. Then it's all about making a cup of coffee and taking my various supplements.
In an effort to save some money, I switched to using this cold brew maker last summer and I've never looked back. Now an iced coffee from my local bakery is the exception, not the rule, and my bank account is very pleased.
I'm dabbling in the longevity space and these antioxidant- and sirtuin-rich supplements are my new go-to to improve cell health, boost energy, and increase skin elasticity.
I've been fighting back against hair loss over the past few years, and in addition to the topical products I test, I've found that these supplements really help to cut down on excess shedding.
Shower and Hair Essentials
I don't wash my hair more than three times a week, but if it's time to tackle the mane, then I have a bevy of products to keep my scalp clear and soothed and my waves defined and frizz-free. Plus, my skin is much more sensitive in the winter so my head-to-toe routine in the shower needs to keep my epidermis in check.
My skin has been particularly sensitive this winter, so while I love using a beautifully scented body cleanser, I reach for this gentler option to prioritize hydration without risking irritation.
Keratosis pilaris is no match for this exfoliating bar. I use it on my arms to smooth my ever-so-slightly bumpy skin, and exfoliate anywhere that needs it, like the bikini line and my poor tied heels.
Not only does this shampoo and conditioner duo smell unbelievably delicious, it also leaves my wavy hair smoothed, supple, and perfectly hydrated for air dry styling.
Curly girls know that a good leave-in conditioner is essential as the base of your styling routine. This lightweight but nourishing formula has been my go-to for years. The scent is also divine.
I rarely blow dry my hair, which means anything that promises to make the air dry process easier (read: less frizzy) is a must. I've turned to this fool-proof formula ever since it launched five years ago and my hair has never looked better—defined waves, touchably soft, and the hold lasts all day.
Although I have a lot of hair, my waves are very fine and are easily weighed down my richer curl creams. This product has a lovely serum-meets-gel texture that provides perfect definition without stealing any volume. Again, I've used it since the launch and my loyalty never wavers.
Skin Is In
I take my skincare routine very seriously since I don't tend to wear a lot of makeup on the day to day. I find it very calming as I prep for the workday ahead, so even though there are quite a few steps to complete, I relish the moment to calmly pamper myself before commuting into the bustling city.
I always moisturize my body after getting out of the shower. I credit this habit for keeping my skin so soft and irritation-free throughout my life. This deeply hydrating cream is great at targeting my winter dry patches and keeping my skin soothed throughout the day.
I don't use a face cleanser in the morning during the winter (it helps prevent dehydration for my chronically dry skin) so I kick off my skincare routine with an essence to boost hydration and add a potent dose of skin actives. I've probably gone through six bottles of this elixir at this point and my skin is so thrilled, not to mention even-toned and radiant.
While I won't go so far as to say you need eye cream, my skin is so dry that I appreciate having a speciality product to really baby that area. Plus, I'm 35 and I'll take all the help to minimize fine lines and maintain skin elasticity. This luxe cream is ideal for sensitive skin and gives my undereyes a nice, brightening glow.
I'll always use an antioxidant serum for daytime to protect my skin from free radical damage. This formula, from renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Melissa Doft, contains nourshing and hydrating vitamin E, niacinamide, and panthenol as well as two forms of vitamin C to shield my skin throughout the day and leave my complexion looking smooth and radiant.
Skin barrier health is always top of mind so I've been reaching for this K-Beauty staple to keep my complexion soothed and hydrated. It layers beautifully under sunscreen and the five ceramide blend helps to boost elasticity for a cushiony finish.
I'll never leave my apartment without slathering on a generous layer of sunscreen. This mineral SPF helps protect against sun damage (the most common culprit when it comes to premature skin aging and, you know, cancer) and leaves a undetectable, glowy finish.
Minimalist Makeup For the Win
While I love to turn out a bold eye or lip look on the weekends, for work I generally keep my makeup fairly low key. I prioritize blush, brows, and lashes so I can zoom through my application and race out the door to the office.
Although this is touted as an overnight treatment, I like to apply this mask before I start my makeup routine to douse my lips with moisture and let it marinate before I go in with lip color as the final step.
Kristie Streicher is something of a brow wizard, and although she's located in LA most of the time, I can achieve her signature fluffy eyebrow look with this tinted gel. Just a few swipes is all I need to fill in patchy areas and leave my brows looking full and lengthy.
While I adore a cream blush, when I know I'm going to be at the office until late I usually reach for a powder formula—it simply lasts longer, what can I say. This velvety soft texture is so stunning on the skin and this rose shade is my ideal natural flush.
My lashes are stubbornly blonde at the base so if I skip mascara I look... kind of dead. I adore this lengthening formula to create fluffy separation without ever growing clumpy. It also contains nourishing peptides to help boost my lash hair volume over time.
For just a little bit of pearlescent glow, I dab on a bit of this cream highlighter to the inner corners of my eyes, on the top of my cheekbones, and below the brow bone. It catches the light for the ideal candlelit luminescence.
My lips are devastatingly pale on their own so I always need to add in a bit of color before heading out for the day. I'm obsessed with this new Dior lip balm in shade Rosewood for a my lips but better tint that lasts a surprisingly long time for a balm. It feels so buttery on my lips and I can apply it flawlessly without a mirror—a true feat!
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
