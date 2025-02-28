Let me reiterate here and now, I am not a morning person. I would happily sleep late every day of my life if I had the opportunity. After all, I didn't spring for the extra fluffy down comforter and luxe mattress to just willing race out of bed at the crack of dawn.

Alas, I am required to be a functional human being (most days) and so I've had to find the practices and products that can transform me from grouchy, groggy, and puffy to stunning, glowy, and caffeinated in record time, especially since I've had a nasty habit of running late for the majority of my life. But at 35-years-old, I'm doing my best to prioritize efficiency and arrive at my various destinations on time—or at least, no less than five minutes behind schedule because New York City trains often have a mind of their own. Luckily I've found a pretty fail-safe morning routine that I can accomplish in the 75 minutes I give myself before heading out to the door to the office.

It takes a solid regimen to transform from this bed gremlin with my cat into a polished professional. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

I have five main requirements for my morning checklist—shower, skin, hair, makeup, ingestibles, each with their own vetted grouping of products to prep me to face the day looking impossibly polished and feeling alert. So, if you've been wondering what a beauty director's morning routine looks like on an average workday, keep scrolling.

But First, Coffee and Supplements

My alarm goes off at 8am most workdays, and if I snooze more than once my cat, Norman, will happily crawl all over my face to alert me that he has not been fed in a timely fashion. So I slip on my vintage kimono (for a bit of whimsy) and trudge to the kitchen to prepare his breakfast. Then it's all about making a cup of coffee and taking my various supplements.

OXO Good Grips 32 Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker $45.49 at Amazon In an effort to save some money, I switched to using this cold brew maker last summer and I've never looked back. Now an iced coffee from my local bakery is the exception, not the rule, and my bank account is very pleased. Wonderfeel Youngr™ NMN $88 at Wonderfeel I'm dabbling in the longevity space and these antioxidant- and sirtuin-rich supplements are my new go-to to improve cell health, boost energy, and increase skin elasticity. Harklinikken Hair Supplements $82 at Harklinikken I've been fighting back against hair loss over the past few years, and in addition to the topical products I test, I've found that these supplements really help to cut down on excess shedding.

Shower and Hair Essentials

I don't wash my hair more than three times a week, but if it's time to tackle the mane, then I have a bevy of products to keep my scalp clear and soothed and my waves defined and frizz-free. Plus, my skin is much more sensitive in the winter so my head-to-toe routine in the shower needs to keep my epidermis in check.

Skin Is In

I take my skincare routine very seriously since I don't tend to wear a lot of makeup on the day to day. I find it very calming as I prep for the workday ahead, so even though there are quite a few steps to complete, I relish the moment to calmly pamper myself before commuting into the bustling city.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream $49 at Sephora I always moisturize my body after getting out of the shower. I credit this habit for keeping my skin so soft and irritation-free throughout my life. This deeply hydrating cream is great at targeting my winter dry patches and keeping my skin soothed throughout the day. Isla Beauty Tone Balance Elixir $56 at Revolve I don't use a face cleanser in the morning during the winter (it helps prevent dehydration for my chronically dry skin) so I kick off my skincare routine with an essence to boost hydration and add a potent dose of skin actives. I've probably gone through six bottles of this elixir at this point and my skin is so thrilled, not to mention even-toned and radiant. Tata Harper Superkind Bio-Barrier Eye Crème $130 at Sephora While I won't go so far as to say you need eye cream, my skin is so dry that I appreciate having a speciality product to really baby that area. Plus, I'm 35 and I'll take all the help to minimize fine lines and maintain skin elasticity. This luxe cream is ideal for sensitive skin and gives my undereyes a nice, brightening glow. Doft New York Vitamin Antioxidant Renewal Serum $250 at Doft New York I'll always use an antioxidant serum for daytime to protect my skin from free radical damage. This formula, from renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Melissa Doft, contains nourshing and hydrating vitamin E, niacinamide, and panthenol as well as two forms of vitamin C to shield my skin throughout the day and leave my complexion looking smooth and radiant. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream $49 at Sephora Skin barrier health is always top of mind so I've been reaching for this K-Beauty staple to keep my complexion soothed and hydrated. It layers beautifully under sunscreen and the five ceramide blend helps to boost elasticity for a cushiony finish. The Outset Hydrasheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $44 at Amazon I'll never leave my apartment without slathering on a generous layer of sunscreen. This mineral SPF helps protect against sun damage (the most common culprit when it comes to premature skin aging and, you know, cancer) and leaves a undetectable, glowy finish.

Minimalist Makeup For the Win

While I love to turn out a bold eye or lip look on the weekends, for work I generally keep my makeup fairly low key. I prioritize blush, brows, and lashes so I can zoom through my application and race out the door to the office.

