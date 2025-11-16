I’m historically…a horrible gift giver. I either end up spending a fortune on luxury beauty and wellness gifts (I don’t think my friends mind my lack of self-control, for what it’s worth) or my gifts end up feeling really random when I try to stick to an under-$50 budget. But! This year, my strategy is changing. I’m candidly just giving up on trying to be creative and have decided to let the gifting gods do the hard work for me. I’ll be purchasing exclusively the best beauty gift sets.

The good news is that I’ve had the luxury of getting a sneak preview of the best selections across hair, makeup, skincare, and wellness. These little packs are already tricked out in the holiday spirit (if you think I bother with wrapping paper, you’re wrong), make perfect stocking stuffers, and offer some of the best deals and discounts on full-size, buzzy products.

Call it an occupational hazard, but my desk and apartment are overflowing with well over 100 of the latest and greatest beauty gift sets. My inbox? That’s provided a sneak peek of at least another 500. With that in mind, I think I qualify as the expert of all experts in the gift set category. Consider this my official ranking of the top 10 beauty gift sets for the holiday season. And mark my words—2025 is my year to change my gift-giving reputation.

Skincare Gift Sets

These two babies are going to be my go-to for my friends who are constantly on planes, trains, and automobiles. Travel-size skincare is an underrated necessity, and according to polls I personally conducted among my friends, it is one of the most practical and appreciated gifts.

FACILE Big & Little Lip Jelly Treatment Duo + Keychain $22 at Sephora I recently got turned onto FACILE and they’ve become a fast favorite skincare brand of mine. The formulas are high-end, and the price point is unbeatable. I’m obsessed with this adorable lip balm keychain, too. Dr. Barbara Sturm Winter Kit $280 at REVOLVE I look forward to the Dr. Barbara Sturm Winter Kit every single year—it’s not only the best deal on skincare, but this one little bag gets me through a whole season of travels. It’s something I often treat myself to during the holidays.

Makeup Gift Sets

The benefit of a makeup gift set: you get to try so many different products and figure out what you love enough to purchase in a full-size bottle. I’ll definitely give a few of these away to my wanna-be-makeup-artist friends, but I also fully plan on snagging a couple for myself.

Dior Volume & Glow Makeup Set $117 at Nordstrom You’re going to get the ultimate two-for-one here: a great lineup of new luxury makeup products and a makeup bag that you can totally wear out and about. How cute is this raffia case for a winter vacation? Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set - Fresh Pink $25 at Sephora I’m a firm believer that you can never go wrong with a Charlotte Tilbury gift—Pillow Talk is the ultimate crowd pleaser. This makes for the perfect stocking stuffer, and in my personal experience, this shade looks great on everyone.

Fragrance Gift Sets

Picking out a scent for someone is hit or miss, so I typically play it safe with a chic luxury candle, diffuser, or fancy little luxury (think: hand soap or scented detergent). But, there are some incredible discovery sets out right now that I might just have to add to my cart.

HERETIC PARFUM Beach Goth Discovery Set $55 at REVOLVE We all have that one friend or family that not only has everything, but is also hyper-tuned into the coolest, trendiest, of-the-moment brands. Sound familiar? That’s the person you’re going to gift this Heretic Discovery Set. It’s chic, thoughtful, and guaranteed to be a hit. Diptyque Orphéon Eau De Parfum & Body Gel Set $130 at Nordstrom Who doesn’t love a Diptyque gift? This perfume and body gel duo is woody, aromatic and the ultimate little luxury that looks incredibly chic popping out of a bag or on a vanity display.

Bodycare Gift Sets

Don’t get me wrong—I love a good drugstore Vaseline or Aquaphor lotion. But there’s something truly special about cracking open a luxury body cream that feels as expensive as it was. I plan to give these to my friends and family who don’t make enough time for self-care.

SALT & STONE Santal & Vetiver Full Body Care Ritual Set $85 at Nordstrom I would genuinely pay this much to get my hands on the body wash alone—it’s that good. It creates a perfect lather and fills my entire bathroom with the scent of a spa. The lotion, deodorant, and fragrance are just bonuses. NERRĀ The Bathhouse Ritual Set- Jasmine Wood (Was $162 ) $145 at Nordstrom This if-you-know-you-know body care brand is the ultimate luxury. It upgrades an everything shower into a truly relaxing and restorative experience. The body gloves are my personal favorite—they get rid of dead skin cells better than anything else.

Wellness Gift Sets

As the resident woo-woo wellness MC Beauty Team member, I’m tuned into all the energy devices, manifestation tools, and supplements. (If you’re reading this and wondering what to get me, I’d love a psychic or medium reading, FYI.) These are the two I am currently eyeing.

Loewe Tomato Leaves Incense Set $210 at Loewe (Global) I’m not a regular incense burner but this certainly looks chic perched atop my countertop. If you’re looking to make an even nicer gift, consider pairing it with the Tomato Leaves candle. Lovery 6-Piece Wooden Massage Tool Kit $99.99 at Nordstrom I’ve been very focused on lymphatic drainage recently—and yes, I bought the TikTok vibration plate. I have my eyes set on this six-piece set, which comes with everything I need to boost my lymphatic system and decrease inflammation.

