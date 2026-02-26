With the northeast currently blanketed in fresh snow, I'm officially counting down the days until it's finally spring, when it's slightly warmer and I can break out my lineup of vibrant nail colors (it's the closest I can get at the moment to a sunny vacation on the beach). I can think of a few celebrities who are also getting a jumpstart on their colorful spring manicures, though Courteney Cox seems to be soaking up the last few weeks of winter by staying true to vampy, moody nail colors.

Cox appeared alongside her longtime co-stars at the premiere of Scream 7 in Los Angeles on Feb. 25. Her outfit for the night looked like it was a callback to the '90s, as she wore a long, silky, black slip dress with a lacy neckline underneath a black oversized blazer. Given the fact that this is a horror movie screening we're talking about, the actor really could've doubled down on her all-black theme by wearing a spooky, all-over black manicure, but instead, she opted for a tiny pop of color on her nails in the form of a deep, blood red nail polish.

Courteney Cox wears a burgundy manicure to the premiere of "Scream 7" in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is usually the best time of year to wear deep red shades like burgundy and oxblood, since they're sophisticated and look elegant on pretty much every nail length and skin tone, not to mention that these darker colors perfectly complement the moody winter energy. "It’s the perfect winter tone and draws out a bit of a brown while still feeling vampy," celebrity manicurist and OPI global ambassador Natalie Minerva previously told MC. "Whether you're wearing it to the office or going out for cocktails, the shade transitions beautifully from day to evening, and it looks best on medium-length nails, rounded or square."

That being said, winter is officially ending in a few short weeks, so now is the perfect time to get in all the moody manis you can before it's officially time to brighten things up (perhaps with a cherry red?) for spring. To get the perfect end-of-winter, deep red manicure à la Courteney Cox, read ahead.