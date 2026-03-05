I Swear By the 13 Best Sunscreens That Don't Pill Under Makeup

Because SPF should protect your skin, not ruin your foundation.

Hana Hong's avatar
By
published
in Features
a woman in a white t-shirt with a red bag next to a pink background with sunshine and three bottles of sunscreen
(Image credit: Getty Images; Launchmetrics; Sephora)
Jump to category:

Sunscreen is easily the most important step in any skincare routine, but it’s also the one that tends to cause the most problems once makeup enters the picture. Anyone who wears foundation regularly has likely run into at least one of the classic SPF frustrations: a white cast that dulls your base, a formula that triggers breakouts, or the dreaded pilling that happens the moment you start blending your concealer. Instead of acting like a seamless prep step, the wrong sunscreen can completely disrupt the makeup you apply on top. The challenge isn’t just remembering to wear SPF—it’s finding one that actually plays nicely with the rest of your routine.

Part of the issue is that sunscreen sits at a tricky intersection between skincare and makeup. It’s typically applied after moisturizers and serums but before primer and foundation, which means it has to get along with everything that comes both before and after it. Heavy silicones, thick mineral bases, or formulas that sit on top of the skin rather than absorbing can clash with makeup. When those layers rub against each other during application, they begin to separate, roll, or cling in unexpected ways.

The good news is that sunscreen technology has evolved dramatically in the past few years. Many newer formulas are designed specifically with makeup layering in mind, absorbing quickly, smoothing skin almost like a primer, and delivering lightweight gel or fluid textures that disappear into the complexion. Instead of sitting on top of the skin, these modern SPFs integrate into the base of your routine, creating a smooth canvas that foundation can glide over.

Ahead, the 13 sunscreens that are best for wearing under foundation—formulas that layer smoothly, never pill, and leave skin perfectly prepped for your entire base routine.

The Best Sunscreens That Don't Pill Under Makeup

a woman with sunglasses in a silver hoodie with blonde hair in a car

(Image credit: Hana Hong)

a woman in a pink shirt with blonde curly hair looking at the camera in a car

(Image credit: Hana Hong)

A woman in a checkered jacket with smoky eye makeup and blonde hair.

(Image credit: Hana Hong)

A woman with blonde curls and pink lipstick wearing a black leather jacket

(Image credit: Hana Hong)

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

TOPICS
Hana Hong
Hana Hong
Contributor

Hana Hong is a freelance beauty, fashion, and lifestyle writer, covering stories about skin, hair, makeup, fashion, and more. She previously worked at Marie Claire as a beauty assistant and spent nearly six years at Real Simple as the lead Beauty and Fashion Editor.