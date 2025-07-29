“Salmon sperm” and “facial” are two terms that I, in my 31 years of living, never thought I’d see being used in the same sentence, but if you’ve spent any part of the last year plugged into the ever-expanding world of beauty, the likelihood that you’ve heard about the popular K-beauty treatment (also known as PDRN) should be pretty high. Salmon sperm facials and the topical, at-home serums that mimic their results have exploded in popularity recently, but it’s not just the shock value in the name that’s causing some intrigue; as of now, the treatment has been praised by two out of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, as well as other celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus, for its anti-aging benefits.

“Purified PDRN promotes overall dermal rejuvenation and revitalizes our skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Melda Isaac, MD. “Typical benefits include improved pore size, skin tone, hydration, discoloration, superficial wrinkles, and overall skin thickness.”

Of course, if getting a salmon sperm facial from your dermatologist or local medspa doesn’t sound realistic, PDRN is also available in the form of serums or creams—and if you need more info on how those work, read ahead for some expert insights.

What Is PDRN Anyway?

PDRN is an acronym for polydeoxyribonucleotides, which according to Dr. Isaac, are “purified DNA fragments derived from sperm cells of rainbow trout or chum salmon.” So, to be clear, when getting a PDRN facial or using it as a skincare ingredient, you’re not exactly putting pure salmon or trout sperm directly on your face as the colloquial term for the treatment would have you believe. When these “fragments” are injected during an in-office treatment or applied topically, you can expect to see reduced signs of skin aging and more hydrated skin overall.

“When applied or injected, [PDRN] kickstarts your skin’s healing process by activating fibroblasts and growth factors,” says registered nurse Eric Nietzel-Leone, RN, BSN. “That means more collagen and elastin—two key players in keeping skin firm, smooth, and elastic.” He adds that you should think of it as “a reset button for your skin,” as it can leave it looking bouncier, brighter, plumper, and more youthful.

Are PDRN Serums as Effective as In-Office as Treatments?

Much like any over-the-counter product, you shouldn’t expect to use a PDRN serum and see the exact results that you would from getting an in-office salmon sperm facial, since seeing results from topical products will likely be more gradual than immediate. There’s also the fact that getting a professional skincare treatment will more-often-than-not include the use of some professional services and devices you can’t get at home.

“Some benefits [of PDRN], like increased elasticity and scar reduction, are more effectively achieved through in-office treatments that use microneedling or other devices to deliver the product deeper into the skin,” says Nietzel-Leone. “That’s along with the added benefits those devices provide.”

While topical PDRN serums can be effective at addressing the aforementioned issues, Dr. Isaac says that they’re meant to complement in-office treatments and facials, so you’d be better off incorporating them into your skincare routine as a way to maintain results, not seek them. “I often use the analogy that coming into my office for a laser or aesthetic treatment is similar to going to the dentist for a deep cleaning,” she says. “Your home skincare using reputable serums and products is the brushing and flossing between those stronger, more effective treatments.”

Are PDRN Serums Safe to Use?

In short, yes, especially if you're using a serum from a reputable brand. "Salmon sperm DNA closely resembles human DNA, making allergic reactions rare," Nietzel-Leone says. "However, be mindful of other ingredients in the serum that may cause irritation or reactions, such as retinols, AHAs, and other active compounds."

If you've been searching for a PDRN serum to add to your skincare, I found a few bestsellers that hydrate, brighten, and smooth skin.

Rejuran Turnover Ampoule $52 at rejuranusa.com Rejuran is the most popular in-office salmon DNA treatment, and this serum is the brand's own at-home version that addresses large pores and excess shine as well as wrinkles, age spots, and acne marks. Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum $17 at medicube.us This TikTok favorite features rose-derived PDRN, which, as the name suggests, is extracted from roses and boosts firmness and elasticity while simultaneously brightening your complexion. innisfree Retinol Green Tea PDRN Firming & Smoothing Serum $37 at Sephora Instead of salmon DNA, this vegan formula uses green tea PDRN to promote skin cell turnover and reduce signs of aging. IOPE Bio-PDRN Caffeine Shot Serum $50 at Amazon US Another plant-based formula that's derived from green tea, this serum uses green tea PDRN, caffeine, and niacinamide to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and target saggy skin and wrinkles. VT Cosmetics PDRN Essence 100 $32 at Ulta Beauty This serum hydrates and gives your skin a glassy appearance, but it has a light formula that supports the skin barrier and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Meet The Experts

Dr. Melda Isaac Social Links Navigation Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Melda Isaac is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical and cosmetic procedures at MI Skin Dermatology Center in Washington, DC. She received her medical degree from Penn State University and completed her dermatology training at George Washington University Hospital.

Eric Nietzel-Leone Social Links Navigation Registered Nurse Eric Nietzel-Leone is a registered nurse and founder of I Wanna Be Pretty, a medical spa in New York City.