I Finally Achieved Glass Skin, and These K-Beauty Products at Sephora Deserve All the Credit

Right this way to your best glow ever.

If you were to look at my skin from a year ago, you would see a night-and-day difference. Sure, a lot of it has to do with a tretinoin prescription, but I give even more credit to Korean beauty products I've incorporated into my routine. My skin has gone from dull and drab to glassy and glowy, and it honestly took a few K-beauty skincare finds—all of which are available on Sephora—to get it there.

Thanks to Sephora's offering, my beauty cabinet looks like a who's who of Korean skincare brands. I've got Korean cleansing oils from Hanyul, hydrating milky toners from Laneige and Innisfree, and lots of sheet masks from Dr. Jart+. And don't get me started on all of the Beauty of Joseon products I now swear by.

That's just a small taste of all of the K-beauty goodness you can shop at Sephora. To help you on your own journey to glass skin, I'm sharing the tried-and-true K-beauty products I regularly turn to from Sephora. From Korean serums to sunscreens, I've got holy-grail picks for every step of your skincare routine, ahead.

Best K-Beauty Cleansers at Sephora

Best K-Beauty Toners at Sephora

Best K-Beauty Serums at Sephora

Best K-Beauty Moisturizers at Sephora

Best K-Beauty Eye Creams at Sephora

Best K-Beauty Sunscreens at Sephora

Best K-Beauty Masks at Sephora

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.