If you were to look at my skin from a year ago, you would see a night-and-day difference. Sure, a lot of it has to do with a tretinoin prescription, but I give even more credit to Korean beauty products I've incorporated into my routine. My skin has gone from dull and drab to glassy and glowy, and it honestly took a few K-beauty skincare finds—all of which are available on Sephora—to get it there.

Thanks to Sephora's offering, my beauty cabinet looks like a who's who of Korean skincare brands. I've got Korean cleansing oils from Hanyul, hydrating milky toners from Laneige and Innisfree, and lots of sheet masks from Dr. Jart+. And don't get me started on all of the Beauty of Joseon products I now swear by.

That's just a small taste of all of the K-beauty goodness you can shop at Sephora. To help you on your own journey to glass skin, I'm sharing the tried-and-true K-beauty products I regularly turn to from Sephora. From Korean serums to sunscreens, I've got holy-grail picks for every step of your skincare routine, ahead.

Best K-Beauty Cleansers at Sephora

Hanyul Artemisia Soothing Cleansing Oil $28 at Sephora My face never fully feels clean unless I start with this Korean cleansing oil. Despite its intense cleansing powers, which remove every lick of makeup, it’s still plenty gentle and even soothing on my sensitive skin. Then I Met You Pore Purifying Soothing Cleansing Gel With Green Tea $38 at Sephora Not only does this cleanser effectively remove makeup and SPF, but it also clears out pores while delivering a nice boost of moisture. Its light herbal scent and bouncy gel texture only add to the sensorial experience.

Best K-Beauty Toners at Sephora

Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Milky Toner $36 at Sephora I'm here to tell you that everything you've heard about this viral hydrating toner is true. It immediately gives skin a major boost of hydration for a glass-like glow. Innisfree Green Tea Ceramide Milk Toner $24 at Sephora My skin tends to be even more sensitive to retinol in the dry winter months, but this toner is a godsend at combating side effects. Green tea ceramides and hyaluronic acid leave my skin glowy and hydrated, instead of flaky and irritated.

Best K-Beauty Serums at Sephora

Best K-Beauty Moisturizers at Sephora

Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream Moisturizer $32 at Sephora Whenever my skin is freaking out from over-exfoliating, dry weather, or retinol, I slather it in this moisturizer and wake up to a world of difference. With its no-fuss formula and not-too-rich texture, this is the dry-skin moisturizer I’d recommend to anyone and everyone. Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer $38 at Sephora My oily skin can't always handle ultra-rich moisturizers, but this one strikes the perfect balance in texture. It's lightweight, while still delivering plenty of moisture for when dry winter skin strikes.

Best K-Beauty Eye Creams at Sephora

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum $17 at Sephora You get a whole lot of bang for your buck with this TikTok-viral eye cream. It targets every sign of aging around your eyes, from dark circles and puffiness to fine lines and wrinkles, thanks to its ginseng- and retinal-packed formula. Then I Met You Snail Mucin Firming and Brightening Eye Cream $46 at Sephora Snail mucin and Volufiline make for a match made in heaven, especially for the under-eye area. Snail mucin packs a powerful punch of hydration, while Volufiline visibly firms and fills hollow under-eyes.

Best K-Beauty Sunscreens at Sephora

Beauty of Joseon Day Dew Sunscreen Lightweight SPF 50 $18 at Sephora My love affair with Korean sunscreen began with Beauty of Joseon, and although the brand had to modify its formula to meet U.S. standards, this version still holds up. Its lightweight texture feels more like a moisturizer, and it looks like one, too, with no white cast and a glowy finish. Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day™ Invisible Korean Sunscreen Stick SPF 40 $30 at Sephora This Dr. Jart+ pick changed my stance on stick sunscreens. It's actually lightweight and sheer, and doesn’t feel like I’m adding more greasiness to my already oily skin. What’s more, the stick packaging makes it easy to throw in my bag for on-the-go touch-ups, both under and over makeup.

Best K-Beauty Masks at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Moisturizing Face Mask $16 at Sephora I’m a big fan of sheet masks, and Dr. Jart’s is one I make sure to keep stocked in my cabinet. Its new-and-approved formula is even more hydrating and easy to use—simply slather on the serum ampoule, top it with the rubber mask, relax in the cooling sensation for 20 minutes, and remove to see a glass-like finish. Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask for Pore Minimizing & Firming Care $19 at Sephora These masks have earned plenty of hype on social media and rightfully so—the before-and-after results speak for themselves. I like to use it on the morning of special occasions. After about four hours, when the mask has turned clear, my skin is bouncier, plumper, and glowy, just like I had gotten a professional facial.

