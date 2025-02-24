So, Is the $685 SKORR Glow Laser Julianne Moore’s Secret to Flawless Skin?
If this mysterious handheld device is good enough for the Oscar winner, it's good enough for me.
Julianne Moore's skin is the stuff of legends. At the glorious age of 64 years old, her fair Irish-Scottish complexion remains impeccably even and lifted. Thankfully, the Oscar winner has no problem spilling the tea on all her beauty secrets—including the latest addition to her skincare lineup.
On Feb. 24, the Boogie Nights actor took to Instagram with a glowing review of her "new favorite gadget." In the clip, the star could be seen gliding a mysterious white tool over the contours of her cheeks. "This one is so easy and so effective," she gushed of the buzzing facial device in a brief caption.
Naturally, I had to know more about the tubular appliance. And in a few short clicks, I found myself face-to-face with the answer. Developed by New York City dermatologist Dr. Anetta Reszko as the cherry on top of her Skorr Skincare line, this handheld accessory—dubbed Skorr Glow—rolls the benefits of microcurrent therapy, radio frequency (RF) skin tightening, and LED light therapy into one powerhouse treatment.
But let's break down those wordy claims a bit, shall we? One of the Skorr Glow's biggest perks is what Resko calls "cutting-edge RF energy." RF devices are designed to emit electromagnetic waves that gently heat the skin's deeper layers. In turn, this heat encourages collagen and elastin production by tricking the body into thinking it's injured and triggering the skin's natural healing process. As a result, you should see increased skin firmness and vitality—making Skorr's wand a gradual, at-home alternative to heat-based, in-office procedures like Ultherapy and Thermage.
Skorr's handy tool also purports to lift and sculpt facial muscles for a more contoured appearance using microcurrent technology. Like most microcurrent devices, such as those made by NuFace and ZIIP, Skorr's version applies low-level electric voltage to stimulate muscles in areas such as the cheek, neck, jowls, and forehead—sort of like a strength training workout for your face.
The Skorr Glow even promises to encourage lymphatic drainage with sonic vibrations, soothe inflammation through a combination of different LED light wavelengths, and enhance results from all the other products in your regimen by pushing them even deeper into the dermis.
Of course, devices like the Skorr Glow can only achieve so much on their own. That's why Julianne Moore always book-ends her days with a skincare routine that, per the leading lady herself, includes mild cleanser and eye balm from Hourglass, a vitamin C serum and an vitamin A cream concocted by her facialist Fabricio Ormande, and Biore sunscreen. But it certainly never hurts to throw a few extra modalities into the mix—especially when they come with Moore's ringing endorsement.
