I’d be lying if I said I’m a drugstore beauty girl. The honest answer is that I’m a sucker for luxury. Give me heavy packaging, chic branding, and watch me rationalize a $225 cream. But there are exceptions to every rule—and Versed is mine. The very affordable brand, which launched in 2019, is a hidden gem of epic proportions. While it started out as a skincare line—and there are some true standouts—I’ve actually come to rely even more on its makeup products. Every formula, from the lip liner, which is better than Rhode’s (there! I said it!), to the blush and hydrating gloss, is a 10 out of 10, and under $25.
If you’re a longstanding member of the Versed Fan Club, you know the drill. If you’re new around here? I’m happy to step in and guide you through the best products the brand has to offer. We’ll kick things off with the skincare staples that feel uber-luxe at a crazy low price point, and work our way over to the makeup products that are more elite than the $40+ counterparts. Enough chatting—let’s get into the six best Versed products on the market.
I’ve been a fan of the brand’s cleansing balm for years—it feels similar to Elemis but is more lightweight and contains less fragrance. A few months ago, the brand completed its cleansing system with the launch of the gel cleanser. It emulsifies the balm so quickly, and as it works up into a soft foam, it takes all the oily residue and makeup leftovers into its suds and washes away with a quick splash of water. It leaves my skin feeling super hydrated; I obviously apply moisturizer, but I don’t feel like I have to.
Review: “This is unscented which is a Huge plus alone! I have to say that using a small amount (pea size pump) is sufficient. But, do I dare say, that I'd love to use this all over my body 😇 This makes my skin feel soft and hydrated. I love the way my face feels after using this.” — Versed
Best Versed Moisturizer
Versed
Daily Recovery Rich Barrier Cream
One thing about Versed: it's going to do the work and prove that the products are safe for specific skin types. This one in particular, which is a thick and heavy night cream, has a seal from the National Eczema Association. I wouldn’t grab it if you’re oily or acne-prone (although it is non-comedogenic). It’s really for my dry, sensitive skin girls. I plan on using this religiously through the winter, but I’ve already been applying it to some of my eczema flares (like my earlobes and hands) and am pleasantly surprised by how well it seals in moisture.
Review: “Daily Recovery was just something I was going to try without much expectation but I’ve been pleasantly surprised. It is thick but it absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a sheen on the skin that looks greasy. Feels decent on and does a nice job of moisturizing. So far I like it. The only issue is that the way it comes out you can’t tell how much is in the bottle. Probably good to have an extra on hand.” — Versed
Best Versed Serum
Versed
Skin Refine Gentle Pore Clearing Serum
While you can’t actually erase pores, you can give ‘em a good ol' deep clean that will make them look so much smaller. The best ingredients for the job include mandelic and salicylic acid, both of which are in this formula. I notice the biggest difference on my nose; the black dots and clear oiliness that creeps up around 3pm have all but disappeared over the past couple of weeks. I keep getting compliments on my glass skin, and I’m convinced this is the reason why.
Review: “This is one of my most favorite products ever. I am so mad I didn’t do a before & after photo because I am over 50 and have always had large pores but nothing I have tried, and I have tried so many things, have helped until this!!! I didn’t take a photo because I honestly didn’t think this would do anything BUT IT DID!! My pores are so small now and my face looks so much better!! I will NEVER BE WITHOUT THIS SKIN REFINE AGAIN!!!” — Versed
Best Versed Lip Gloss
Versed
Soft Gloss Tinted Lip Serum
If I had to choose one product to be your gateway into the brand, it’s this little guy. Priced at just under $12, it’s easily the best makeup product in the brand's assortment (and honestly an elite dupe for the pricier Hourglass lippies). What sets it apart from other lippies on the market is its silky, delicious texture. Even though it’s called a serum, the texture is more reminiscent of a lipstick plus lip gloss, all tied up into one. The pigment is pretty impressive, too. I’m partial to shade Pop, a rosy pink, but you really can’t go wrong.
Review: “I love how neutral Baked is, it goes with everything and I feel like it would suit any skin tone as well. It gives a really great buildable look on the lips and is quite hydrating. I also really enjoy the slight mint flavor it seems to have. Definitely recommend!” — Versed
Best Versed Foundation
Versed
Skin Solution Multi-Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
If you’re a fan of the Ciele, Ilia, or Victoria Beckham skin tint, I challenge you to try Versed’s. It’s a mere fraction of the price and still has that semi-sheer, uber-glow vibe down pat. I personally skip the brushes and just rub it in with my fingers and then pat it in with a damp beauty blender. The result is a glassy, hydrated finish that makes people think you drink 10 glasses of water a day.
Review: “I don't really love the feel of foundation but wanted something to kinda just blur everything. I got this in a rush and I was able to color match through their find my shade button. I am very satisfied with this! I like SuperGoop but felt it was really pricey this was affordable and a little goes a long way. It doesn't feel too heavy and its got some sunscreen which I appreciate! 10/10 product!” — Versed
Best Versed Lip Liner
Versed
Lip Frame Defining Lip Liner
I never, ever reach for my luxury lip liners anymore. This baby has the best pigment, shade selection, and glide. I don’t have to press too hard to get a color payoff and the chunkier end makes overlining feel really intuitive. I even fill in my lips with it and then top everything off with a swipe of the Soft Gloss Tinted Serum.
Review: “I think I’ve got every single color of these now. I play with them for lining and filling in, and they’re somehow both hydrating and hold the color. Very impressed and easy to Pack (I travel a lot).” — Versed
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.