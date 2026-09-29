The 6 Best Versed Products Prove That It's the Most Expensive-Feeling Drugstore Beauty Brand in Existence

These formulas are the créme de la créme.

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versed products on a purple backgorund next to models
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I’d be lying if I said I’m a drugstore beauty girl. The honest answer is that I’m a sucker for luxury. Give me heavy packaging, chic branding, and watch me rationalize a $225 cream. But there are exceptions to every rule—and Versed is mine. The very affordable brand, which launched in 2019, is a hidden gem of epic proportions. While it started out as a skincare line—and there are some true standouts—I’ve actually come to rely even more on its makeup products. Every formula, from the lip liner, which is better than Rhode’s (there! I said it!), to the blush and hydrating gloss, is a 10 out of 10, and under $25.

If you’re a longstanding member of the Versed Fan Club, you know the drill. If you’re new around here? I’m happy to step in and guide you through the best products the brand has to offer. We’ll kick things off with the skincare staples that feel uber-luxe at a crazy low price point, and work our way over to the makeup products that are more elite than the $40+ counterparts. Enough chatting—let’s get into the six best Versed products on the market.

The Best Versed Products

Best Versed Cleanser

Best Versed Moisturizer

Best Versed Serum

Best Versed Lip Gloss

Best Versed Foundation

Best Versed Lip Liner

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.