Can't Get Enough of Briar U? Here's Your Guide to Elle Kennedy's 'Off Campus' Books

Only a few months after Heated Rivalry took the world by storm—and sent sales surging for the Rachel Reid-penned book series the show is based on—another one of our hockey romance obsessions has followed in its footsteps, jumping from page to screen. Season 1 of the long-awaited TV series adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s beloved and best-selling Off Campus books debuts on Prime Video on May 13, with plans for each season to follow a different book in the series.

Each novel in the romance series centers on a love story between a hockey player and a fellow student at fictional Briar University, filled with enough spicy scenes and tried-and-true romance tropes to keep your heart fluttering and feet kicking throughout. For example, the first book, The Deal, which serves as the inspiration for the first season of Off Campus, follows team captain Garrett and music student Hannah on a fake-dating plot that—surprise, surprise—is jeopardized when a certain campus bad boy catches real feelings for his not-so-real girlfriend. Hannah and Garrett stick around the rest of the series, as each book follows the romantic escapades of Garrett’s close friends and teammates.

If you’ve already binged the first season of Off Campus and desperately need more Briar U in your life, or if you want to know what’s coming in future seasons of the show, read on for a guide to Kennedy’s book series. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the individual novels, how to read them in order, the multiple spinoff books, and series that are still expanding the broader Off Campus universe.

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'Off Campus' Book 1 — 'The Deal' (Hannah and Garrett)

Bloom Books 'The Deal' by Elle Kennedy $17.70 at Bookshop

The first of Elle Kennedy's books set at Briar U—originally published in 2015 before it took off on #BookTok—follows a scheme between studious Hannah and hockey-obsessed Garrett. The two agree to very publicly fake-date when Garrett is in serious need of a tutor to help his GPA, and Hannah is looking for a way to make her crush jealous. The pact marks a major step forward for Hannah, who’s understandably guarded around all things sex and romance after surviving a traumatic incident in high school. Their relationship (inevitably) gets even more complicated when the two discover the decidedly not-fake chemistry between them.

In the TV version of their love story, Hannah is played by Ella Bright, while Belmont Cameli steps into Garrett’s skates. Season 1’s eight episodes include plenty of fake-dating, opposites-attract, forced-proximity goodness, from a semi-awkward Only One Bed situation to a charming hometown visit.

'Off Campus' Book 2 — 'The Mistake' (Grace and Logan)

Bloom Books 'The Mistake' by Elle Kennedy $17.70 at Bookshop

Second-chance romance lovers, this one’s for you. The second installment in Kennedy’s series centers on another Briar U hockey star, John Logan (who, as one of two Johns on the team, goes by his last name), and his own headstrong love interest, Grace. Their lore runs deep: When Logan was a cocky junior and Grace a shy freshman, they started hooking up but stopped due to a careless mistake on Logan’s part. The following school year, he’s desperate to end his college career on a high note and make things up to Grace, who’s back on campus feeling much more confident for her sophomore year.

We’ve already met Logan in the first season of Off Campus, played by Antonio Cipriano. The show has already been renewed for a second season, although the showrunners have alluded to the adaptation not necessarily following the order of the books. However, an April 2026 casting announcement named India Fowler as the on-screen Grace, so it's possible that season 2 could at least partially follow the events of Book 2.

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'Off Campus' Book 3 — 'The Score' (Allie and Dean)

Bloom Books 'The Score' by Elle Kennedy $17.70 at Bookshop

Next up on the roster is Dean, a ladies' man whom senior Allie has selected as the perfect target for some one-night-stand rebound sex once she gets her heart broken. Afterwards, Allie is perfectly content to move on with her life and get back to fretting over what she’s going to do after graduation. Dean, on the other hand, finds it difficult to leave their time together as just one night and move forward as friends. Let the chase begin!

As a member of the Briar U hockey team, Dean is also introduced in the first season of the Off Campus TV show, played by Stephen Kalyn. Allie’s there, too, since she’s best friends and roommates with The Deal’s Hannah; The Pitt alum Mika Abdalla brings her to life.

'Of Campus' Book 4 — 'The Goal' (Sabrina and Tucker)

Bloom Books 'The Goal' by Elle Kennedy $17.70 at Bookshop

The final entry in the core four Off Campus books stars the other John (yes, his name really is John Tucker, but this one’s not a serial cheater). After a single, sexy hookup with aspiring lawyer Sabrina, the pair end up parents-to-be. Though Sabrina is determined to juggle her impending motherhood and career goals all on her own, the very sweet Tucker—who’s also the product of a devoted single mother—is equally determined to break down her walls and start building a life together.

On screen, Tucker is being played by another The Pitt star, Jalen Thomas Brooks. Sabrina is the only character among the main Off Campus couples who isn't cast yet, but that hasn't stopped the fancasts. Some readers have said they can see actresses such as Savannah Lee Smith, Isabella Briggs, and Sydney Park in the role.

'Off Campus' Book 5 — 'The Legacy'

Technically a compilation of four novellas, the fifth and final book in the “Off Campus” series checks in with all four couples from the preceding novels, three years after college graduation. They’re all still together, thankfully, and between them are a wedding, a proposal, an elopement, and a pregnancy. We'll keep it spoiler-free, though, so you'll have to dive in to find out exactly which couple is going through which major life event.

The main Briar U hockey team boys in Off Campus, from left: Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Dean (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks), and Garrett (Belmont Cameli). (Image credit: Prime Video)

Will there be another book in the 'Off Campus' series?

Unfortunately for fans clamoring for even more love stories from this particular iteration of the Briar U hockey team, Kennedy seems to be done with the OG Off Campus series. The five aforementioned books were published between 2015 and 2021, with the final installment serving as a “where are they now”-type epilogue to wrap up the series.

That said, Kennedy has stayed plenty busy since putting out the original Off Campus books. She’s published many more romance novels, both standalones and entries in other series, including multiple set in the same universe as Off Campus. More on those below…

Are there any other books set in the 'Off Campus' universe?

Yes! Kennedy has written several books inspired by the Off Campus universe. First to follow the original series was Briar U, which she published between 2018 and 2020. The four-book collection is about the romantic dalliances of a new set of Briar University hockey players, a few years behind Garrett and the gang. There are plenty of overlaps between the two series: For example, the female main character in the first “Briar U” book, The Chase, is none other than Dean’s younger sister Summer (which, by the way, sets up a perfectly tangled “brother’s best friend” forbidden-romance situation).

There are more Easter eggs and romance tropes where that came from. So, after The Chase, you can dive into The Risk, The Play, and The Dare.

Bloom Books 'The Chase' by Elle Kennedy $17.70 at Bookshop

Along with Briar U, Kennedy started yet another spinoff series, Campus Diaries, in 2023. These three books (The Graham Effect, The Dixon Rule, and The Charlie Method) are also set at Briar, also feature players from the hockey team, and also include cameos from some very familiar characters—20 years after the events of Off Campus. In a very fun continuation of the OG series, the main character of The Graham Effect, the first Campus Diaries book, is none other than Garrett and Hannah’s daughter, Gigi. She's following in her dad’s footsteps by serving as captain of the Briar U hockey team…and by getting caught up in her own deal-based romance. The next two main characters aren’t second-gen, but there are still plenty of Off Campus echoes throughout their stories, too.

Bloom Books 'The Graham Effect' by Elle Kennedy $16.77 at Bookshop

Meanwhile, a double helping of second-gen romance can be found in Kennedy’s latest standalone book, Love Song. The novel arrived in March 2026 and details the steamy summer romance between Grace and Logan’s daughter, Blake, and Hannah and Garrett’s son, Wyatt—Gigi's twin brother—who have known each other for years but have never been able to get their feelings for one another in sync.