There’s a lot of buzz around the bare nails trend at the moment, and I can understand why—the upkeep of a standing manicure appointment can be a lot for both your time and budget. However, I always feel my best when my nails are polished, either with a simple color or a bold design . It’s a fun little luxury that I’ll always be happy to indulge in year-round. Lately, I’ve been embracing what I consider to be the easiest summer manicure look to convey confidence, style, and general bad b*tch energy: a short red manicure.

Nail shapes and lengths go in and out of style, but they really are a personal preference that should be immune to the ebb and flow of the beauty industry. I spent a long time growing out my naturally strong nails (subtle flex) before I realized that I actually love a short, squoval nail . It just feels the most like me, and it makes typing on a computer all day refreshingly simple—no chipped nails in sight. But finding the perfect shade of red can be tricky when there are so many options out there. A summer red is wildly different from a winter red—think warmer, brighter, and overall zestier. Curious what shades I love for the warmer weather? Keep scrolling for the five best red nail polish colors to try for summer.

Tomato Red

A go-to year-round, but this warm, orange-y red hits especially hard in the summer. Tomato red is a foolproof nail color at its finest.

Essie Geranium $8.99 at Amazon US The closest you can get to the discontinued Clambake (RIP), this warm, poppy red is so freaking cute on short (or long) nails. Manucurist Coral Reef $14 at Manucurist US For the manicure fiends who want a non-toxic polish, this long-lasting vivid hue is divine.

Cherry Red

If the shade is good enough for Selena Gomez , it’s more than good enough for me. A crisp cherry red shade radiates luxury and good taste.

Olive & June CV $11.99 at Ulta Beauty This is the exact shade Ms. Gomez wore to a recent premiere in LA, and I can attest, it is stunning. CHANEL Le Vernis - 147 Incendiaire $34 at Chanel, Inc. Is there anything more chic than a Chanel nail polish? This shade always makes me feel like the classiest lady alive.

Candy Apple Red

Bright with a slightly blue undertone, this shade is a favorite for fashion girls for both their outfits and their nails.

OPI Big Apple Red $11.99 at Amazon US A bad b*itch red if I ever saw one, this come-hither shade is just begging to join your summer manicure lineup. Hermès Les Mains Hermès - Rouge Casaque $66 at Nordstrom After I’m done painting my nails this delicious ruby red, I like to display my little Hermès bottle on my vanity.

Blush Red

If a totally in-your-face red isn’t your vibe, might I suggest a softer, incredibly flirty, blush red hue for summer?

Sangria Red

Don’t think that dark red nails are off the table for summer. Channel the iconic summer beverage with a juicy sangria color.

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Cote Beauty Sangria Nail Polish $18 at cotebeauty.com A gorgeous magenta shade that’s made for cocktails and caftans by the pool. Revlon Vixen $11.35 at Amazon US Vamp queen goes to the beach is the vibe with this luxe shade. I think my summer pedicure just received the perfect upgrade.

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