Short Red Nails Are My Secret Weapon for an Expensive-Looking Summer Manicure
You deserve warm-weather upgrade.
There’s a lot of buzz around the bare nails trend at the moment, and I can understand why—the upkeep of a standing manicure appointment can be a lot for both your time and budget. However, I always feel my best when my nails are polished, either with a simple color or a bold design. It’s a fun little luxury that I’ll always be happy to indulge in year-round. Lately, I’ve been embracing what I consider to be the easiest summer manicure look to convey confidence, style, and general bad b*tch energy: a short red manicure.
Nail shapes and lengths go in and out of style, but they really are a personal preference that should be immune to the ebb and flow of the beauty industry. I spent a long time growing out my naturally strong nails (subtle flex) before I realized that I actually love a short, squoval nail. It just feels the most like me, and it makes typing on a computer all day refreshingly simple—no chipped nails in sight. But finding the perfect shade of red can be tricky when there are so many options out there. A summer red is wildly different from a winter red—think warmer, brighter, and overall zestier. Curious what shades I love for the warmer weather? Keep scrolling for the five best red nail polish colors to try for summer.
Tomato Red
A go-to year-round, but this warm, orange-y red hits especially hard in the summer. Tomato red is a foolproof nail color at its finest.
Cherry Red
If the shade is good enough for Selena Gomez, it’s more than good enough for me. A crisp cherry red shade radiates luxury and good taste.
Candy Apple Red
Bright with a slightly blue undertone, this shade is a favorite for fashion girls for both their outfits and their nails.
A bad b*itch red if I ever saw one, this come-hither shade is just begging to join your summer manicure lineup.
After I’m done painting my nails this delicious ruby red, I like to display my little Hermès bottle on my vanity.
Blush Red
If a totally in-your-face red isn’t your vibe, might I suggest a softer, incredibly flirty, blush red hue for summer?
This polish always lasts 10 days without chipping so it’s a must-have for summer park and beach hangs.
Sangria Red
Don’t think that dark red nails are off the table for summer. Channel the iconic summer beverage with a juicy sangria color.
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Vamp queen goes to the beach is the vibe with this luxe shade. I think my summer pedicure just received the perfect upgrade.
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.