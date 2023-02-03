Sometimes the best skincare products stink—and sulfur-based acne fighters fall into that category. Here’s the deal: Sulfur, when combined with some other ingredients, can give off a rotten egg stench that, well, is not so cute. But in most cases, the benefits of the ingredient outweigh the smell. “Sulfur is know in the setting of acne to have not only an anti-inflammatory effect, but also a drying effect that’s useful for oily skin types and other types of acne lesions like whiteheads and blackheads,” explains board-certified dermatologist and founder of GlamDerm Dr. Lian Mack. “When it’s coupled with other ingredients like sodium sulfacetamide, there’s somewhat of an antibacterial component to it, too. Those two ingredients work somewhat synergistically to reduce bacteria, inflammation, and oil.”

That in mind, it’s no surprise that so many brands use the ingredient. It’s available in a range of concentrations and a handful of formulations (think: lotion, spot treatment, cleanser), so finding the best sulfur product for your skin and specific concerns is relatively easy. To get the lowdown on what to look for, and shop the best sulfur products out there, scroll ahead.

How Does Sulfur Help Acne?

Let’s lay down the facts: Sulfur is a mineral and can be used to create a wide, wide range of products, from cement or glass to fertilizers and batteries. But when it comes to skincare it’s loved particularly for its acne-fighting abilities. “Sulfur, which has antimicrobial properties, can inhibit the growth of bacteria that contributes to acne development,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Camille Howard-Verovik (opens in new tab). “It works to absorb excess oil, which can clog pores and cause acne, by drying out the surface of the skin to unclog pores and remove debris or bacteria build up.” Add the anti-inflammatory benefits into the mix, and it can be tremendously helpful at targeting a wide range of pimples.

There’s no shortage of acne-fighting ingredients on the market. Some of the most popular include benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. So that begs the question: When is sulfur the better option? The answer: When you have sensitive, dry skin or deal with acne and rosacea. “It has less of a drying effect than other exfoliants and has less of an exfoliative property compared to other acids,” explains Dr. Mack. “So it’s a good way to exfoliate the skin in a way that’s non-irritating.”

That said, salicylic acid is still the gold standard to fight congestion—if you can tolerate it. “Salicylic acid is a better exfoliant than sulfur. Sulfur does have exfoliative properties, but salicylic acid is superior, so if you’re struggling with a lot of congestion (blackheads and whiteheads), it’s a better fit,” adds Dr. Mack.

Are There Side Effects?

Overall, sulfur is a pretty low-risk addition to any skincare routine. Because it’s gentler than most exfoliants and recommended for sensitive skin, you shouldn’t experience too much irritation. That said, you should still do a spot test. “Just make sure you don’t have an allergy to the product,” says Dr. Mack. “I would recommend that for any new beauty products, but some people do have systemic sulfur allergies.” If that’s the case, don’t use any topical sulfur products.

What to Look For

Medium

Sulfur can be a main ingredient in just about every beauty product to exist. There are spot treatments, masks, cleansers, and even moisturizers that feature the ingredient. Picking which medium is best suited for your routine, however, falls largely on personal preference. “Spot treatments can be used more frequently, while lotions and cleansers with a higher sulfur concentration should be used less,” says Dr. Howard.

Concentration

“The concentration of sulfur in skincare products typically varies from three to 10 percent,” explains Dr. Howard. “The concentration of sulfur and formulation of the product used will determine how frequently to use the products.” Lower concentrations (think five percent and below) can be used daily, while higher concentrations should be used more sparingly to avoid irritation.

OTC vs Prescription

Most over-the-counter products are going to fall below five percent. While certain products can be extremely effective at that strength, you might want to consider a prescription if you can’t get your acne under control.

The Best Sulfur Wash-Off Mask for Acne (opens in new tab) Kate Somerville EradiKate Mask Foam Activated Acne Treatment $60 at Kat Sommerville (opens in new tab) “A wash off mask is a great way to experience the benefit of active ingredients, especially for those with sensitive skin,” explains Dr. Howard. That’s where this Kate Somerville product comes into play. “It has a 10% sulfur concentration that exfoliates dead surface skin cells and effectively clears pimples and blemishes.” As an added bonus, this mask is going to seriously shrink the size of your pores.

Pros: Ideal for sensitive skin; High concentration for over-the-counter Cons: Messy to apply

The Best Multi-Purpose Sulfur Product for Acne (opens in new tab) TULA’s Acne All Star 3-in-1 Acne Cleanser, Mask, & Spot Treatment $38 at Tula (opens in new tab) If you like a streamlined, minimalist skincare routine, it’s well worthwhile to scoop up this three-in-one sulfur-powered product. “This works to prevent acne while soothing and cleaning the skin,” says Dr. Howard. There’s also pre and probiotics in the mix to balance your skin and create a smoother, softer texture. “It can be used daily as a cleanser, or one to three times a week as needed as a spot treatment or mask.”

Pros: Multi-purpose; Minimal scent Cons: Some say it’s oily as a moisturizer

The Best Cult Favorite Sulfur Acne Product Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $17 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $17 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) “This product has been around forever—and it’s a great spot treatment,” says Dr. Mack. “In addition to having sulfur in it, it has a little bit of salicylic acid so you’re able to get a little more of an exfoliating effect. The sulfur helps with inflammation and decreases the bacteria, while the salicylic acid drives cellular turnover to resolve cystic acne lesions.” Just grab a Q-tip, stick in the solution, pop some product onto your pimple, and let it dry out your acne overnight.

Pros: Derm-recommended, contain sulfur and salicylic acid Cons: Too strong for some

The Best Sulfur Spot Treatment Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Spot Treatment $20 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $20 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $20 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) “What I like about this is that it's something that we refer to as short contact therapy,” explains Dr. Mack. So you're putting it on for 15 to 20 minutes and then washing it off. That's attractive to me because that definitely minimizes the risk of irritation. Essentially, you're not going to be able to overdo it with this product because you’re washing it off.”

Pros: Derm-recommended; Short term therapy Cons: Expensive

The Best Brightening Sulfur Acne Treatment (opens in new tab) Naturium Sulfur Spot Treatment 8% $13 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I’m a massive Naturium fan because their products are affordable yet effective—and this sulfur product is no exception. It has one of the highest over-the-counter concentrations out there. The main allure though, in my opinion, is the inclusion of niacinamide. Why, you ask? Well, in addition to fighting active acne, niacinamide is going to help combat post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Trust me: One dot and your pimple will shrink overnight.

Pros: Editor-recommended, Includes niacinamide Cons: Really strong smell

The Best Sulfur Acne Product for Oily Skin (opens in new tab) Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Blemish Solutions Clarifying Mask $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This face mask has a two-pronged approach. First things first: Colloidal sulfur and two types of clays take hold to fight acne, absorb oil, and give the skin a little bit of its glow back. Then aloe swoops in to calm down redness, soothe irritation, and counteract the drying effects of the active ingredients. Feel free to wear this as a traditional face mask or use it as a spot treatment and let it work its magic overnight.

Pros: Contain aloe; Can be used multiple ways Cons: Expensive

The Best All-Over Sulfur Treatment for Acne (opens in new tab) Lancer Skincare Clarifying Spot Solution With 10% Sulfur and Green Clay $42 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) At a 10 percent concentration, this spot-treatment-meets-all-over-lotion isn’t messing around. Sulfur dives deep to absorb oil, while green clay exfoliates dead skin cells that can A) make skin look dull, and B) clog pores. While a thin layer will be effective, it can also be a bit irritating—especially if you run on the sensitive or dry side. My advice: Start slow and use this just once a week. If all goes well, feel free to use it more frequently.

Pros: High concentration; Includes clay Cons: Too drying for some

The Best Sulfur Lotion for Acne (opens in new tab) Indie Lee Banish Solution $21 at Revolve (opens in new tab) “This Indie Lee product has zinc oxide in it, which when combined with sulfur, has an anti-inflammatory effect,” explains Dr. Mack. “Because of that, it has more of a calming impact on the skin.” But don’t let the soothing factor make you think it’s any less effective. In fact, it’s more powerful than most. Salicylic acid made its way into the formula, which amps up the exfoliation factor.

Pros: Derm-approved; Extra exfoliation Cons: Strong smell

Meet the Dermatologists

Dr. Lian Mack Social Links Navigation Board-Certified Dermatologist Lian Mack, MD is a board certified dermatologist committed to excellence in comprehensive dermatological care. She holds a special interest in skin conditions as it applies to skin of color, as well as all aspects of aesthetic enhancements including neurotoxins, injectable fillers, and laser treatments.