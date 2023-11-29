Sydney Sweeney’s Embracing Her Natural Hair Color

Sydney Sweeney can pull off any hair color in the book. Proof: She’s spent the greater part of her career as a honey blonde. She took red hair for a spin while filming National Anthem last year. And, now, she’s embracing her natural, brunette hue.

Earlier this week, the actress was photographed on-set in Australia while filming for her new survival thriller movie, Eden. The movie, which also stars Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, and Jude Law, follows a series of unsolved disappearances in the Galapagos circa the 1930s. The picture snapped of the filming process leaves a lot to unpack—including the presence of a donkey—but, it’s the Euphoria star’s dramatic hair transformation that stole all of our attention. Her long locks were styled with a deep side part and swept into a low bun at the nape of her neck.

(Image credit: Splash News by Shutterstock)

Unsurprisingly, Sweeney pulls off the chocolate brown hue flawlessly—it is her natural hair color after all. The good news: This means the movie’s beauty requirements are perfectly in line with her personal hair goals.

“I’m just now starting my hair care journey,” the actress told Marie Claire last month. “It's been a road. My hair just goes through so much coloring. In the last two years, I went from growing my hair out completely, to dyeing it blonde, and then red. A month later I had to go blonde again and my hair started falling out. It’s been absolutely terrible.”

She’s been “trying to let it grow out as much as possible” and using hair strengthening treatments, such as the beloved Kerastase Elixir Ultime, to get her tresses back to a healthy state. Judging by this photo, her strategy seems to be working.