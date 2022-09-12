Sydney Sweeney’s Emmy’s Hair Transformation Was Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sydney Sweeney’s new honey blonde lob is amazing, but her inspiration for the hair transformation? Well, that’s even better. “We’ve been wanting to do a completely new look for quite some time,” hairstylist Glen Oropeza, aka Glen Coco, exclusively tells Marie Claire. While the pair were mulling over what to do (big decisions, people), they looked to none other than Jennifer Lawrence’s long bob circa fall 2015.

Fast forward through a lot of work, a big chop, and color consult with hair colorist Matt Rez, and the Euphoria star had a *major* transformation—just in time for the 2022 Emmy Awards. “We wanted something new and effortless to contrast her dress,” Oropeza adds.

Once the inches had been cut and the color perfected, it was time for the styling magic. And lucky for us, Oropeza shared exactly how he got the textured look. For starters? He applied the Nexxus Weightless Style Smooth & Full Blow Dry Balm all over, focusing the product on the ends. “I specifically wanted to apply this product to ensure a flexible blowout with body and movement,” he told us.

Fast forward through a round brush blow dry with the Shark Flex Dryer (he recommends using small sections and drying outwards) and it was time to add in some curls. “The combo of these two gives me a polished and refined outcome that’s still voluminous yet bouncy. They’re the fundamentals for any textured look,” Oropeza explains. “The Blow Dry Balm creates a great base and helps with frizz control and gives volume, while the round brush attachment on the Flexstyler allows you to manipulate the hair while drying into any shape with much more control.”

Pair the gorgeous hair with her understated makeup, and there’s no question that the actress had one of the best beauty looks from the red carpet. Want to try and recreate Sweeney’s hair look at home? Shop all the products used in the making, below.