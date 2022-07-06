Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I could go on and on and on about all the random (and debatably pointless) hacks and facts I’ve learned aimlessly scrolling through the depths of beauty TikTok. But HairTok? Now that’s a subsection that is quite literally overflowing with styling tricks and haircut inspo. TikTok hair trends have found themselves on red carpets, been put to the test by pros, and completely transformed our approach to styling. Need proof? Well, apparently wolf cuts are cool again, everyone is obsessed with the clean girl look, and the collective community has mastered the art of perfect curls—sans any heat damage.

In short: TikTok hair trends and hacks are really, truly major game changers. And it’s all thanks to the hairfluencers. They’ve discovered underrated products that make slicked back buns easy, found absurdly effective flyaway hacks (you’ll really want to try this one), and made the most bizarre styling techniques go viral. But that’s the power of TikTok. If you somehow missed the HairTok craze over the past two years or simply want a breakdown of the best videos, keep scrolling. I’ve rounded up the best TikTok hair trends out there for your styling convenience, ahead.

Heatless Curls

Want all the volume and none of the heat damage? TikTok’s heatless curls are at your service. In the early days, people were taking this trend for a go with anything they could find (read: robe straps, t-shirts, long socks), but now there’s so many satin rods to choose from. The silky texture stops tension and tugging, and helps prevent frizz. All you have to do is plop your fabric of choice on top of your head and tightly wrap your preferably damp hair around in circles. Secure it with a scrunchie, have a great night’s sleep, and voilá—you’ll have perfect spirals in the a.m..

Hot Rollers

So, hot rollers are nothing new. They’ve been around forever. But, it wasn’t until curtain bangs popped on the circuit that they had a major resurgence. A handful of brands have had viral moments, but Conair and T3 reign supreme. Some users will simply use one hot roller for a little extra oomph on their face-framing layers, but others will do a full head. While instructions will differ brand to brand, you should always start with dry hair, add the rollers in, and let them sit for at least 15 minutes before unraveling.

T-Shirt Hack

If you’re on a healthy hair journey and are avoiding heat at all costs, allow us to direct your attention to yet another heatless curl hack. While the silk rod gives more defined curls, this alternative is ideal if you want more of a bouncy blowout. All you have to do is wrap a regular old t-shirt in a circle and place it on top of your head. Just feed your dry hair over and under, secure it with clips, pins, or scrunchies, and let it settle in overnight. You’ll be shocked at how good your hair looks in the morning.

Slicked-Back Bun

Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, and Kendall Jenner are just a few of the celebs that embody the so-called “clean girl aesthetic.” While simple tank tops, gold jewelry, and cat eye sunglasses are a huge part of the vibe, TikTok has declared that a slicked-back hairstyle is the icing on top of the figurative cake. The good news? A slicked-back style is also a great way to hide greasy hair. The trick is to stock up on the hair brushes (boar bristle, please) and gels or pomades. For the full breakdown, watch the above video.

Barbie Ponytail

This next TikTok hair trend comes courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and his makeup artist daughter Kitty Blue. And as someone with uber-fine hair, I can confirm that this is the ultimate volume-boosting ponytail trick. While Appleton created an ‘80s-inspired half-up look here, you can totally do this with your whole head of hair too. If you’re looking for even more volume, add some texturizing spray to your roots before pulling your hair back into a pony.

Bubble Braids

TikTok is throwing it back to the early aughts with this next hair trend. Bubble braids (yes, the same ones you wore decades ago) are officially back on. There’s dozens of variations all over my FYP. You can do little face framing bubble braids, pigtail bubble braids, one big bubble braid—I could go on. Thankfully, recreating the look is super easy and requires nothing but small elastics.

Ribbon Hack

If you’ve ever spent a ridiculous amount of time attempting to recreate the loose ponytail look, listen up. Apparently using a ribbon or bow is all you need to get the *perfect* done-yet-slightly-undone vibe. To recreate this TikTok hair trend, you’ll wrap a thin ribbon under your hair, with the two ends pulled up behind your ears. Then, do a little criss-cross and tighten the ribbon until your pony is secured at the nape of your neck. Tie it into a knot or a bow and you’re good to go. While this can be a casual look, it’s also one of the best summer wedding hairstyles.

No-Tie Bun

Heat and humidity mean having your hair off of your neck is a necessity. But sometimes an elastic is MIA. That’s where this next TikTok hair trend comes into play. All you have to do is twist your hair tightly, wrap it in one circle, and feed the rest of your hair through the center. Then, secure the ends at the base. This is best suited for longer hair with at least a little bit of texture—fine short hair is only going to slip.

Dental Floss for Frizz

Prepare to be mind blown. It turns out that a piece of dental floss doubles as the ultimate frizz fighter. Any flyways, static, or new growth will instantly be pressed down with this hair hack. Words don’t do this trick justice, so just watch the video and prepare for your jaw to drop.

Wolf Cuts

Miley Cyrus, Debbie Ryan, Billie Eilish's recent chops are just the tip of the wolf cut iceberg. TikTok is filled with wolf cut hair transformations, which is basically a shaggy, edgy cut that’s slightly less intimidating than a mullet. Some people have been taking the scissors into their own hands for a DIY situation, while others are heading to a professional, but it’s safe to say this cut is sticking around.