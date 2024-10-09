Hair removal is a choose-your-own-adventure journey. You can let your hair grow, shave, or turn to a high-tech at-home laser hair removal device. But how do you go about finding the best one? I turned to the reviews on Amazon to sift through all the options. With Amazon Prime Day wrapping up, I felt it was my duty to highlight that Ulike's Sapphire Air+ IPL Hair Removal Handset (one of the top options) is currently on mega sale.

Marie Claire is a longtime fan of the Ulike. It received our stamp of approval as the best cooling at-home device on the market, so you know it's worth it. It's also on sale for $179 from an original price of $309—a 42 percent discount! It's one of the best beauty deals in Amazon's massive sale.

Ulike Sapphire Air+ IPL Hair Removal Handset (Was $309) $179 at Amazon

Here's the deal: The Ulike is FDA-cleared, has a maximum of 1,000,000 flashes, cools the skin as it goes, and has five power levels for a customizable experience. It also comes complete with two modes—"continuous," which is perfect for handling larger areas, and "single mode," for targeted removal. You'll also find a pair of safety glasses to stay protected. And if you're in a pinch, don't worry—it promises results in as little as four weeks of use.

However, as with many at-home devices, you should avoid using this tool if you have deep or dark skin tones. It also isn't made to remove light blonde, red, or gray hair colors. Since laser hair devices identify a difference in pigment between the skin and your hair, many at-home tools don't come equipped with lasers that can be effective when the hair and skin tone are too close.

But don't just take my word for how good it is—The Sapphire Air+ has racked up over 1,800 glowing reviews on Amazon. "If you are unsure if it’s worth the money, it is. If you’re unsure if it will work, it can and did," wrote one reviewer. "To all my ladies out there. Commit to it. It was one of the best investments I've made on myself," gushed another.

If you've wanted to try laser hair removal and are interested in a device other than the Ulike, don't fret—there are many other options on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day. Keep scrolling to shop the other options below.