This Top-Rated Laser Hair Removal Device is on Super Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Shop it now for less than $200.
Hair removal is a choose-your-own-adventure journey. You can let your hair grow, shave, or turn to a high-tech at-home laser hair removal device. But how do you go about finding the best one? I turned to the reviews on Amazon to sift through all the options. With Amazon Prime Day wrapping up, I felt it was my duty to highlight that Ulike's Sapphire Air+ IPL Hair Removal Handset (one of the top options) is currently on mega sale.
Marie Claire is a longtime fan of the Ulike. It received our stamp of approval as the best cooling at-home device on the market, so you know it's worth it. It's also on sale for $179 from an original price of $309—a 42 percent discount! It's one of the best beauty deals in Amazon's massive sale.
Here's the deal: The Ulike is FDA-cleared, has a maximum of 1,000,000 flashes, cools the skin as it goes, and has five power levels for a customizable experience. It also comes complete with two modes—"continuous," which is perfect for handling larger areas, and "single mode," for targeted removal. You'll also find a pair of safety glasses to stay protected. And if you're in a pinch, don't worry—it promises results in as little as four weeks of use.
However, as with many at-home devices, you should avoid using this tool if you have deep or dark skin tones. It also isn't made to remove light blonde, red, or gray hair colors. Since laser hair devices identify a difference in pigment between the skin and your hair, many at-home tools don't come equipped with lasers that can be effective when the hair and skin tone are too close.
But don't just take my word for how good it is—The Sapphire Air+ has racked up over 1,800 glowing reviews on Amazon. "If you are unsure if it’s worth the money, it is. If you’re unsure if it will work, it can and did," wrote one reviewer. "To all my ladies out there. Commit to it. It was one of the best investments I've made on myself," gushed another.
If you've wanted to try laser hair removal and are interested in a device other than the Ulike, don't fret—there are many other options on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day. Keep scrolling to shop the other options below.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
