Amazon Has Huge Beauty Deals Running Today and Tomorrow Only

Everybody knows that investing in beauty products like skincare, makeup, and haircare can get expensive quickly. But refilling your makeup bag doesn't have to be stressful or chore-like—it can also be fun, especially considering all the incredible deals out there on classic and cult-followed products alike. And this week's Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is one of those rare opportunities to snag refills of all your favorites (or discover something new!) at a fraction of the cost.

These deals only last from October 10 through October 11, though, so you may not have time to spend hours scrolling through page after page, looking for the best deals on the buzziest brands. In that light, I've scoured Amazon so you don't have to, and present to you the best deals on the most effective beauty products.

Anima Mundi Apothecary Anima Mundi Rose Body Oil Was $72, Now $58 at Amazon I love Anima Mundi for their all-natural beauty and nutrition products, so I'm elated to find out that this rose body oil's price has been slashed. It contains rose, moringa, and jojoba oils for maximum moisture—perfect for dry spots like the elbows, hands, and feet, especially as the weather cools down.

Acure Acure Radically Rejuvenating Dual Phase Bakuchiol Serum Was $19, Now $15 at Amazon This serum from Acure is formulated to hydrate skin without clogging pores or turning skin into an oil slick. Infused with gold-standard ingredients like Bakuchiol and turmeric, it's made with combination skin in mind to keep it soft and clear.

Drybar Drybar Half Pint Small Round Ceramic Brush Was $36, Now $25 at Amazon $28 at Amazon $36 at Macy's Love Drybar but don't always have time to make it to one of their salons? This brush, along with the brands other products, are designed to bring that luxurious experience home to you. This brush is perfect for blowouts, and its premium bristles are designed to detangle hair while preventing frizz.

Andalou Naturals Andalou Naturals Dark Spot Corrector Brightening Face Serum Was $29, Now $23 at Amazon Anybody who's experienced hyperpigmentation knows what a struggle it is to eradicate those dark spots, and this formula from Andalou Naturals is made to do just that. It's packed with Vitamin C to speed up the healing process, evening skin tone and enhancing your confidence in the process.

Mineral Fusion Mineral Fusion Pressed Powder Foundation Was $20, Now $15 at Amazon This full coverage, talc-free foundation does more than just even skin tone. It's also infused with minerals that hydrate and soothe, making it the perfect option for anyone with sensitive skin.

Shark Shark HD440BK FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System Was $358, Now $298 at Amazon This impressive set from Shark Beauty includes tools to dry and style. It can even be customized to include the attachments that are best for your hair types—like this one, which features a wide tooth comb and a set of clips.

STYLE EDIT Style Edit Root Touch Up Stick for Dark Brown Hair, Root Cover Up Concealer for Gray Hair Coverage, Temporary Hair Color, Premium Hair Makeup Shading Sponge Pen, Travel Size, 0.11 oz Stick Was $36, Now $25 at Amazon If you haven't had the chance to make it to the salon yet and your roots are starting to show, consider this temporary hair color. It comes in several different shades of brown and is perfect in a pinch.

Mighty Patch Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics Was $11, Now $9 at Amazon Like many people, I'm a huge fan of these bestselling hydrolloid patches from Mighty Patch. They painlessly eradicate pimples just about overnight, and they never leave a scar or mark.

HBY BE YOU SKIN Skin Perfecting Tint Was $48, Now $39 at Amazon If you're into the no-makeup makeup look, consider this skin tint from BE YOU, which is designed to provide light coverage, evening your skin tone and enhancing your natural glow.

Drybar Drybar The 3 Day Bender Rotating Curling Iron | For Perfect Curls or Waves (1.25 in) Was $149, Now $104 at Amazon Another great option from Drybar, this curling iron is great for styling tight and loose curls alike. Its ionic technology is designed to enhance shine to hair during styling, garnering the tool countless rave reviews from thrilled customers.

inala Inala Crown Polisher - Fillable Scalp Massager Was $17, Now $14 at Amazon I'm so enamored with this scalp massager from Inala. It's hollow, so you can fill it with the shampoo or hair growth oil of your choice to stimulate your roots and ensure that all those nutrients are sinking in.

HUMBLE SIMPLE AND TRUE. Humble Brands Aluminum-Free Deodorant Was $17, Now $14 at Amazon This aluminum-free deodorant comes in four different fragrances, including this unisex palo santo and frankincense option. The full size also comes with a travel sized version, so you can ensure you're always fresh on the go.

Miribel Miribel Naturals Dreamy Hair Cream Was $34, Now $27 at Amazon Anybody with curly or natural hair knows that moisture is paramount, so it's best to opt for curls creams like this one. It contains jojoba oil, castor oil, shea butter, and aloe vera juice, all of which promote hair strength and preserve your curl pattern.

MISSHA MISSHA Time Revolution Night Repair Probio Face Serum Ampoule Was $67, Now $45 at Amazon This hydrating ampoule from Korean beauty brand MISSHA works overnight to make skin supple, smooth, and more even. It's perfect for recovery after a day out in the cold.