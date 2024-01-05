The 18 Products Worth Your Money from Ulta’s Epic Love Your Skin Sale

For us beauty fans, there are a few things we look forward to the most: the latest and greatest beauty launches, finally getting our hands on a sold-out product, and (my personal favorite) a great sale. While I'll never tire of trying out a buzzy new find, a beauty sale is what really gets me fired up. There's nothing like the excitement of finding out your beauty go-to's or the product you've been dying to try are majorly discounted. As such, you can bet I'm subscribed to all of my favorite retailers' newsletters so I can be the first to know of any sales. So, you can imagine just how lit up my face became when I saw news of Ulta's epic Love Your Skin event hit my inbox.

For those unfamiliar, Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is similar to the retailer's popular 21 Days of Beauty sale, only it solely features skincare and wellness products. From now until January 20, Ulta is offering 50 percent off select products, but the catch is the deal only lasts for a day. Additionally, the retailer is offering 30 percent off a range of products from new and under-the-radar brands that last all week.

The sale is a big one to digest with lots of daily deals and plenty of weekly discounts that may go unnoticed. To help you navigate the sale, I've taken the liberty of rounding up the best deals that are worth your money, broken down by each week. Ahead, you'll find the best of the best the sale has to offer, ranging from serums and moisturizers to skincare gadgets and cult favorites, along with the specific date you can score the deal. Happy shopping!

December 31 - January 6

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil (Was $40) $20 at Ulta In case you were wondering what Lizzo uses to obtain her glow, it would be this Vitamin C oil. She told The Cut that she swears by the entire Sunday Riley system, but specifically called out this serum, saying, "It's so sick." With a formula full of brightening vitamin C, turmeric, and evening primrose oil, it's no wonder the star is a fan. Grab it on January 5 for just $20.

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit Smart Advanced Facial Toning Kit (Was $395) $198 at Ulta I can't sing enough praises for the NuFACE toning device, but don't just take it from me—Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Jennifer Aniston also count themselves as fans. This powerful device sends microcurrents to the deep layers of your facial muscles to tighten, lift, and tone. I personally use it every single night and have noticed a crazy difference in my jawline and cheekbones. Score it for under $200 on January 6.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum (Was $39) $20 at Ulta If you're anything like me, you're on BeautyTok and have been seeing a ton of videos on the latest and great Korean skincare products. I've seen countless videos praising this serum, which is on sale on January 6, for its ability to clear up dark spots and your skin tone. It uses a combination of peach extract, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and peptides to deliver that glass-skin effect we're all striving for.

Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint (Was $38) $19 at Ulta Sure, there may be a million and one lip products out there, but this one is up there on my top favorites. It feels just like a lip balm leaving lips moisturized and plumped thanks to a blend of avocado, jojoba, and olive oils. As someone who doesn't enjoy anything too dramatic on the lips, it also leaves just the right amount of tint that lasts for hours on end. On January 6, I'll be grabbing at least one more shade to add to my collection, if not two.

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse (Was $22) $15 at Ulta A few months ago, this sunscreen went crazy viral for its whip-cream-like texture, and now's your chance to try it yourself for just $15 during the week of January 6. It goes above and beyond your typical lotion sunscreen with its lightweight feel, delectable scent, and hydrating formula, not to mention the mousse is begging to be a part of your vacay Instagram story.

January 7 - 13

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil to Hydrate & Glow (Was $52) $26 at Ulta In 2024, I suggest switching out your body lotions to this delectable body oil instead. This luxurious oil rubs easily into the skin, has a lightweight feel, and doesn't leave behind any greasiness. It also has a light, refreshing citrus scent that fades over time, which I'm particularly a fan of since it doesn't interfere with my go-to perfumes. Snag it for yourself while it's half off on January 7.

DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal (Was $199) $100 at Ulta On January 7, you can score this at-home dermaplaning kit (MC's top pick for at-home kits, by the way) for $100, which will save you a ton of trips to your med spa. It comes with everything you need to achieve a pro-like dermaplaning treatment at home including the dermaplaning device, prep serum, and four replacement blades. With this device, your skin will be smoother and softer in no time.

Peace Out Salicylic Acid Day & Night Duo (Was $19) $10 at Ulta I'm running low on my must-have pimple patches, so you can bet I'll be stocking up on these cult favorites on January 9 when they are just $10. If you've never experienced the magic that is these Peace Out pimple patches, allow me to fill you in: they use salicylic acid and aloe vera to heal and soothe even the worst of breakouts in just a few hours. This one includes both the day patches, which are nearly undetectable underneath makeup, and the night patches so you're covered anytime acne crops up.

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer (Was $46) $23 at Ulta We're in the deep throes of winter so I'm willing to bet your skin is on the dry side. I have good news for you though. On January 13, Clinique's Moisture Surge 100H will be half off to solve all of your winter skin woes. This creamy lightweight moisturizer reportedly goes 10 layers deep into your skin to deliver hydration for up to 100 hours. Reviews say it leaves skin feeling bouncy, soft, and refreshed, too.

Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm (Was $19) $13 at Ulta If you wear makeup often, I suggest double cleansing with this viral cleansing balm which you can score all week long for just $13. Just a small dab is all you need to remove all of your makeup, even the peskiest of waterproof mascaras. It emulsifies into a soft and creamy cleanser that doesn't dry out the skin but instead leaves it feeling refreshed, so you can count on it even if you have dry or sensitive skin.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (Was $78) $55 at Ulta If you have been dying to try this cult-favorite exfoliator, now is the best time to do so when it's 30 percent off all week long. Kate Somerville's #1 best-selling facial treatment uses three types of exfoliants (chemical, physical, and enzymatic) to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. You only need to use it once or twice a week to see an improvement, so this tube will last you.

January 14 - 20

Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask (Was $99) $69 at Ulta I'm sure by now you've noticed that LED light therapy masks are having a major moment in the beauty world. While most masks will cost you a pretty penny, this affordable mask is even more affordable at just $69 from January 14 through the 20th. With red, blue, and orange light options, this mask can tackle so many skin concerns, from aging skin to acne, redness, and dullness. This is already sitting in my cart because I'm betting it's going to sell out lightning fast.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream (Was $79) $40 at Ulta Since the skin around your eyes is much more delicate and prone to aging, a great eye cream like this one is going to make a world of difference in your skincare routine. With hyaluronic acid, this cream moisturizes and plumps the eye area, improving the look of fine lines and wrinkles. With the added bonus of vitamin C, pesky dark circles will be banished over time, too. It's yours for $40 on January 14.

Beautycounter All Bright C Serum (Was $90) $45 at Ulta If you want brighter, more even-toned skin (and who doesn't?), you should be using a vitamin C serum like this, which is half off on January 14. This formula is chock-full of the hero ingredient (with a 10 percent blend, to be exact) to leave your skin brighter, clearer, and glowier. This serum gets extra points for being EWG-certified, meaning it doesn't contain any harmful chemicals, plus it's vegan and cruelty-free.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen (Was $50) $25 at Ulta You may not be thinking of sunscreen just yet, but the summer sun will be here before you know it, not to mention you should be using sunscreen on your face every. single. day. This Shiseido pick has long been a favorite among beauty fans for its lightweight feel, white-cast-free finish, and ocean-friendly formula. What's better is that its sun protection becomes even more effective when exposed to heat or water, making this a must-have come summer. Trust me, you'll want to stock up on this sunscreen come January 15.

Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash (Was $36) $18 at Ulta I'm not one to typically spend a lot on cleansers, so when this top-rated pick goes on sale on January 17, it'll be in my cart. I received a sample of this cleanser not too long ago and was utterly obsessed with how foamy it gets. Every time I washed my face with this cleanser, my skin was left feeling deeply refreshed, plus I love its subtle scent. You only need a pea-sized amount to get a good lather, so one tube is sure to last you a long time.

PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool (Was $199) $100 at Ulta I have been dying to try this pore vacuum for a while now and with it being $100 on January 19, I finally have a good excuse to hit "purchase." My nose and chin have been plagued by blackheads for as long as I can remember and nothing seems to help, so I'm counting on this handy device to do the trick. Just like a pro microdermabrasion treatment, this device uses gentle suction and exfoliation to clear out gunk and remove dead skin cells, leaving behind glowing clearer skin. It even helps your skincare products to absorb better.