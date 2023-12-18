The Fragrance World Wants You to Smell Sweet for the Holidays

Well, it’s officially the last month of 2023—and the beauty industry is making sure we wrap up the calendar year on a high note. December’s new launches have been extra special. We’ve seen adorable gift sets and stocking stuffers, sparkly eyeshadows that will no doubt come in handy for New Year’s Eve, and new body care (shoutout: Selena Gomez) to help see us through some rest and relaxation during the holiday season.

Perhaps the most exciting new finds came by way of fragrances. Everyone from Tom Ford to Kayali released delicious new scents that you’ll want on standby for holiday parties galore. Each new eau de parfum is distinctly different, ensuring there’s a blend for every preference. My personal favorite? Phlur’s Mood Ring, which smells like fruit gummies (seriously), but with a sophisticated twist.

To get the breakdown on what particular products the Marie Claire team has been loving this month, scroll (and shop!) ahead.

Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion $28 at Rare “I had the pleasure of meeting Selena Gomez earlier this month, where she explained that she designed her new body care line to feel like “a warm hug” for your self care routine. The light yet cozy scent infused throughout the range’s four products is beautiful, but the texture of body lotion is what really won me over. It’s nourishing and not even the slightest bit greasy, leaving my skin feeling soft and supple despite the winter weather.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor.

Eden Sparkling Lychee | 39 Eau de Parfum 100ml $125 at Huda Beauty "I'm not one to stray from my preferred vanilla fragrances, but something told me I was going to love this Kayali scent and I was so right. At first, you're hit with cheerful fruity notes of lychee and black currant, but once it dries down you'll notice warm notes of amber, vanilla, and musk. If you're into fruity florals, this is a great signature scent for winter since it dries down into a warm, comforting scent. Personally, though, I'm holding onto this for spring as it's the ideal floral fragrance for gourmand lovers.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate E-Commerce Editor

Chardonnay Lip Oil SPF 30 $16 at Vacation "Behold: the Chardonnay of lip sunscreen. A new release by the coolest, kitschiest sunscreen brand, this multipurpose lip oil is made from chardonnay grape seed oil to nourish, shine, plump, and protect your lips with SPF 30 and a caramel-vanilla flavor profile. Mwah." — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelancer

Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Cream $69 at Murad "I’ve always been a fan of Murad’s skincare, so I’m excited to try their newest set of launches, which includes a serum, a moisturizer, and a mask, all of which are geared towards cellular hydration. In particular, I’m looking forward to checking out the moisturizer, which contains soothing, hydrating ingredients like omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and allantoin. It’s perfect for preventing the dry, flaky skin that so often plagues us this time of year." — Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer

Eye Schtick $29 at Jamie Makeup “First thing first: How good is this product name? My affinity for the label aside, the formula inside is amazing. Unlike other eyeshadow sticks that lose their luster after a few hours' time, this particular pen doesn’t budge, smudge or cream throughout the day. The shade is extremely flattering (my whole team is on board) and has been my go-to for a subtle, everyday look. The cream-to-powder formula plays well with other shadows too, so I can easily layer some shimmer on top if I’m feeling it.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

CurlWrap $199 at Bluemercury "No matter how often I practice or how many questions I ask my hair stylists, I cannot for the life of me curl my hair with a traditional curling iron. Luckily I found a curling iron that doesn't need any fancy wrist technique to create the perfect curls. T3 recently came out with the Curlwrap which does all of the hard work for you by automatically twisting the barrel, creating consistent curls every time. It even has two timer settings so you can minimize heat exposure and nine heat settings to work with your particular hair type. It does have a slight learning curve, but I promise, once you nail it down you'll never go back to your old curling iron. Understandably, it sold out lightning-fast on T3's site, but you can still snag one at Bluemercury.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate E-Commerce Editor

Mood Ring Perfume - Full Size Fragrance - Phlur $96 at Sephora “While the brand may be famed for Missing Person, don’t let this new drop pass you by. I was skeptical at first—the notes, which include fruit gummies and dragon fruit pulp, sound overwhelmingly sweet. But in reality the fragrance has a sophisticated, slightly masculine twist, that balances childhood whimsy with grounding base of orange blossom. It’s a bright and fun fragrance that’s still office-appropriate.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

OUAI Hair Gloss 177ml $41 at Cult Beauty "Listen, I’m always looking for products that will make me look more like Demi Moore. This rinse-out hair gloss, which you apply after shampoo and conditioner, leaves your hair with a silky feel and immediate shine. Plus, it protects hair from color fading and heat damage." — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelancer

baby-soft $24 at Sephora "This conditioner from Bread Beauty Supply is designed with detangling in mind. Apply it to wet hair right after thoroughly cleansing it, doing so in sections to ensure even application. Leave on for a few minutes and then gently detangle your hair (to minimize breakage, I like to work from bottom to top). You’ll find that your strands are far softer and easier to untangle than they would have been otherwise. And, once your rinse the product out completely, you’ll find that the glycerin- and ceramide-rich formula has infused your hair with moisture that lasts all day long." — Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer

Starface x Glossier Compact $19 at Glossier “I genuinely don’t think a cuter stocking stuffer exists. Let’s face it: We all get pimples—and if I’m going to pop a hydrocolloid patch on one, I might as well make it cute. This Glossier X Starface collab does just that. With peace signs, smiley faces, and rainbow stickers to choose from, the little friend on your face will look adorable. Plus, it’ll heal up in no time.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush $85 at Ulta "Celebrity hairstylist Kristen Ess’s namesake hair care line is all about affordable luxury. As a broke college student (and still today!) I was incredibly fond of her signature shampoo and conditioner. Now, they’re expanding their styling offerings with their first-ever Blow Dry Brush. Volumizing or smoothing depending on your mood, the innovative styler rings up at a cool $85." — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelancer

Bora Barrier Repair Cream | Drunk Elephant $69 at Sephora “Drunk Elephant was the brand that single-handedly got my skin back on track as a hormonal teen—and I’ve continued using their products through adulthood. My respect for the brand only grew with their latest launch: The Bora Barrier Repair Rich Cream. It’s a heavy duty moisturizer that locks in hydration, which is especially useful during the below freezing winter months. I’ve been using it religiously at night, and my skin has never felt more hydrated." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Triple Bond Repair $43 at Euphora "I recently tried this new in-shower treatment from Eufora, and it makes all the difference. I have curly, high porosity hair that’s prone to dryness and to frizz that obscures my curl pattern. This lightweight formula makes an immediate difference whenever I use it, revitalizing my curl pattern and minimizing frizz. It contains soothing natural ingredients like aloe vera and apple fruit extract, as well as bond-build elements like pea, quinoa, and vegetable polypeptide proteins. Because it’s so hydrating, it makes my hair shinier and easier to style and detangle until next wash day." — Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer

Flat Iron Hair Straightener with Aloe-Infused Ceramic Plates $119 at Sephora "Just when I could no longer get my straightener of several years to work, Bondi Boost came out with a new launch to save the day. Right from the start I was impressed with this flat iron. It heats up in just 90 seconds (which you can see in real-time on its little screen), plus I love the extra-long cord and automatic shut-off timer. After passing it through a couple of sections of my hair, I was really blown away. Thanks to its aloe-infused ceramic plates, this flat iron left my hair silky smooth, and the smoothness lasted all day long.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate E-Commerce Editor