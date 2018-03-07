International Women's Day is tomorrow and the theme is parity. Which, as is shocking to absolutely no one, we still don't have. One way women can close the gender pay gap? Take charge of their income by becoming their own boss. Stella & Dot—a jewelry and accessories company that has been helping women start their own business since 2006 through its social selling model—has joined up with All Woman Project—a non-profit content creation studio dedicated to showing only unretouched women of all demographics in advertising and media—to remind enterprising young women that you don't need an MBA or a small fortune to be an entrepreneur.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Thursday kicks off their #AWPxSTELLADOT campaign, a series of videos featuring female business owners discussing the benefits and the challenges of striking out on their own. The inspiring group of women includes Katie Sturino, CEO of Megababe, Dee Poku, founder of WIE and The Other Festival, Michelle Kennedy, who started Peanut, and more. The women chat balance, community, and controlling your own destiny. Entrepreneurship is scary, sure, but to hear these women talk about it, so worthwhile.

Here, an exclusive first look at the motivating new video. Watch and then, in the words of Clementine Desseaux, founder of All Woman Project, "Go for it. Now!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In conjunction with the campaign, Stella & Dot has announced the company will eliminate all photoshopping on women’s faces or bodies that would alter their size, ethnic appearance, signs of aging, scars, or skin blemishes. Brava!