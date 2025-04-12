Tyla Styles Her Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Coachella Costume With Oodles of Pandora Jewelry

Tyla performed at Coachella on Friday, April 11, and she did so with the help of a vintage Dolce & Gabbana outfit and a plethora of Pandora jewelry.

The South African singer—who is also the global brand ambassador for Pandora—wore a gold crystal bra from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2000 RTW show, which she paired with a red and white brocade belt featuring a black fringe, taken from the same collection. Tyla completed her outfit with ripped fishnet stockings, Leona lace-up boots from Burju, and a torn white vest.

All of Tyla's jewelry came from Pandora, including the brand's Infinite 14k White Gold Double Lab-grown Diamond Drop Earrings, a stack of five Organically Shaped Bangles, and several Pandora Timeless Pavé Rings. The musician also wore a Pandora ME Shark Tooth Mini Dangle Charm.

Tyla performing at Coachella on April 9, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla wore vintage Dolce & Gabbana at Coachella. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the set, Tyla performed her song "On and On," which she remixed with Aaliyah hit "Rock the Boat." Becky G also joined Tyla on stage during Coachella to perform "On My Body," and the pair posed together for photos.

Becky G and Tyla at Coachella. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla's Dolce & Gabbana bra and belt were first seen at the designer's Spring 2000 Ready to Wear Runway show in Milan, Italy on September 30, 1999.

Dolce and Gabbana's Spring 2000 Ready to Wear Runway Show. (Image credit: Giovanni Giannoni/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Dolce and Gabbana's Spring 2000 Ready to Wear Runway Show (Image credit: Giovanni Giannoni/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Perhaps most importantly, Aaliyah famously wore a silver version of the crystal bra top in her 2000 music video for "Try Again."