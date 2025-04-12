Tyla Styles Her Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Coachella Costume With Oodles of Pandora Jewelry
The singer wore a gold version of the crystal bra made famous by Aaliyah.
Tyla performed at Coachella on Friday, April 11, and she did so with the help of a vintage Dolce & Gabbana outfit and a plethora of Pandora jewelry.
The South African singer—who is also the global brand ambassador for Pandora—wore a gold crystal bra from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2000 RTW show, which she paired with a red and white brocade belt featuring a black fringe, taken from the same collection. Tyla completed her outfit with ripped fishnet stockings, Leona lace-up boots from Burju, and a torn white vest.
All of Tyla's jewelry came from Pandora, including the brand's Infinite 14k White Gold Double Lab-grown Diamond Drop Earrings, a stack of five Organically Shaped Bangles, and several Pandora Timeless Pavé Rings. The musician also wore a Pandora ME Shark Tooth Mini Dangle Charm.
During the set, Tyla performed her song "On and On," which she remixed with Aaliyah hit "Rock the Boat." Becky G also joined Tyla on stage during Coachella to perform "On My Body," and the pair posed together for photos.
Tyla's Dolce & Gabbana bra and belt were first seen at the designer's Spring 2000 Ready to Wear Runway show in Milan, Italy on September 30, 1999.
Perhaps most importantly, Aaliyah famously wore a silver version of the crystal bra top in her 2000 music video for "Try Again."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
