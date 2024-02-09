Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Contentious Divorce Is Reportedly Close to Being Finalized

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's highly publicized and contentious divorce is reportedly close to being finalized, according to TMZ.



In court documents obtained by the outlet, the former couple are both "serving their final financial disclosures on the other party," a significant development in the proceedings as it's the first "movement," the outlet notes, on their court case in "at least a couple years."

TMZ went on to report that the "terms of any overall settlement of the divorce haven't been filed yet," before adding that the recent filing on Thursday "indicate that one of the most legendary marriages and acrimonious divorces in recent Hollywood history is finally coming to an end."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of "By the Sea" on November 5, 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitt and Jolie first met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith when Pitt was still married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.



In a 2006 interview with People, Jolie said she "didn't know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life" when they met.



"But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives," she told the publication at the time. "I think we were the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn't. I was quite content to be a single mom."



By the end of 2004, Jolie said her and Pitt realized "it might mean something more than we'd earlier allowed ourselves to believe."



"And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration," she added.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their children Pax, Knox and Vivienne arrive at Tokyo International Airport on July 28, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2005, Aniston filed for divorce from Pitt citing irreconcilable differences, as People reported.



Shortly after, Pitt and Jolie went on vacation together with her in Kenya, confirming they are a couple. After Pitt's divorce from Aniston was finalized, Jolie changed her two adopted children's last names to Jolie-Pitt and confirmed she was pregnant with the former married couple's first child, Shiloh, before later confirming she was also pregnant with twins.



The pair eventually married in France in 2014, as Elle reported. But two years later, in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt citing "irreconcilable difference" and sought sole physical custody of their children.



One of her attorneys, Robert Offer, released the following statement at the time: "This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie visit Pippen Lane childrens emporium December 28, 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Page Six, one of the reasons why Jolie filed for divorce stemmed from alleged incident that occurred between Pitt, Jolie and some of their children on a private flight.



In court documents obtained by the outlet in 2022, Pitt allegedly “choked” one of his children and “grabbed” Jolie by the head.



In a countersuit, Jolie allegedly attempted to intervene and "grabbed" Pitt from behind.