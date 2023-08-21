Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Had a Mother-Daughter Date at a Broadway Show

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt had a mother-daughter date in New York City on August 19. The duo was photographed at the Walter Kerr Theatre for the Broadway show 'Hadestown' in Times Square.

The actress, who has been hanging out with her kids in NYC recently, wore a light brown suit, a beige top, and neutral pumps. Vivienne also stuck to neutral bottoms but paired hers with a purple T-shirt and a pair of comfy-looking sneakers.

CELINE by Hedi Slimane bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie shares Vivienne with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The exes also have six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. Maddox, Zahara, and Pax were adopted from orphanages in Cambodia, Ethiopia, and Vietnam, respectively, while the remaining three are their biological kids.

"They're pretty great people and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids," Jolie previously told People.

She continued, "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."