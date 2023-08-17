Angelina Jolie Hired Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Vivienne to Be Her Assistant

Actress Angelina Jolie and her children Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt are seen leaving the Louvre museum on January 30, 2018 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's the summer of celebs hiring famous kids to help them out.

After Beyoncé hired the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia as an intern on her Renaissance World Tour, it's Angelina Jolie's turn to hire her own daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, as her assistant on the upcoming Broadway production of The Outsiders, for which Angelina is serving as lead producer.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina said in a statement shared with Page Six.

"She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

A source told Page Six that Vivienne "fell in love" with the show when she saw it with her mom in San Diego recently.

The source added, "Angelina has been taking her daughter Vivienne to the theater since she was a little girl. Angelina and Vivienne met with S.E. Hinton, who was around Vivienne’s age when she wrote the novel."

The Outsiders is based on the 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton, who is now 75 years old.

A second source told the outlet, "[Angelina] wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

Angelina shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 22, and Zahara, 18 (both of whom Angelina adopted prior to her relationship with Brad), Shiloh, 17, Pax, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

