‘Friends’ Couple Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reunite In Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial: "Have We Met?"

Fans of the history-making television show Friends can't forget the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer—but Jennifer Aniston apparently can.



The on-screen couple have reunited for a truly hilarious Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial, in which Aniston forgets who her on-again, off-again television boyfriend is.



After Aniston orders from Uber Eats and tells the delivery person that in order to remember something, she has to forget something else to "make a little room" in the ole brain, she runs into her former co-star.

As Schwimmer goes in for a friendly hug, Aniston pushes him away before asking: "Have we met?" much to Schwimmer's dismay.

Aniston then asks for "a hint," so Schwimmer tells her that they "worked together for 10 years" which is, of course, how long Friends was on air.



"Ten years! You were great," Aniston responds.



"You still don't know, do you?" Schwimmer says, already disappointed and probably wishing the real-life pals were on a break.



"I don't," Aniston admits, before walking away and telling herself: "Like I would forget 10 years of my life."



"I hate this town," the disgruntled Schwimmer says. Poor Ross.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston and Schwimmer famously played Rachel Greene and Ross Geller on Friends, who kept fans guessing for a decade as to whether or not the pair would end up together and happily ever after.



In real life, the on-screen couple had something of an off-screen romance. In the highly anticipated cast reunion in 2021, the pair admitted that they both had massive crushes on each other while filming the show.



"It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary, you know, we respected that," Schwimmer said at the time.



"Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" Aniston added.

Cast members of 'Friends' winner for Best Comedy Series at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Friends couple aren't the only Hollywood A-listers to appear in Uber Eats' 2024 Super Bowl commercial.



David and Victoria Beckham appear and have trouble remembering that Victoria was a member of the Spice Girls.

“Remember when you used to be a pepper lady?” David asks his wife. “Wasn’t it the cinnamon sisters?” Victoria responds.



Rapper and singer Jelly Roll also makes a hilarious cameo, seemingly forgetting that he sports multiple facial tattoos.



“Did someone doodle on my face?” he says while looking in a bathroom mirror. “It’s not coming off!”



No matter what you may have to end up forgetting in order to remember something else, don't let it ever slip your mind that Ross and Rachel were 100% on a break.