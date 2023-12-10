Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Might Be Back On After Being Spotted Together in Miami for Art Basel

So you’re saying there’s still a chance? We thought the burgeoning relationship between retired quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk had fizzled out—and then they were spotted together in Miami at Art Basel.

TMZ spotted Brady picking up Shayk, who hopped into Brady’s passenger seat before covering her face with a black hoodie, Us Weekly reports. Brady and Shayk were first linked back in July, after meeting at a wedding the month prior. In July, Brady picked Shayk up at the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A., and, at the time, a source speaking to the outlet said they had “a very natural vibe” and were “getting along great.”

“Their chemistry is already off the charts,” they said at the time. “It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.” The two weren’t “sneaking around or trying to keep this a big secret,” they said, adding that they wanted to take their romance slowly (it was Brady’s first foray back into dating since his divorce from another supermodel—Gisele Bundchen—in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage).

“They’re both big on privacy and want things to progress without any pressure or too much scrutiny,” they said.

But, by October, the romance was over. “Tom and Irina have split,” a source told Us Weekly. “Things between them fizzled out and they went their separate ways. There’s no ill will towards each other.”

But now, this new development, less than two months later: Entertainment Tonight reports that, after the relationship “cooled off,” the two were getting reacquainted, including both attending Leonardo DiCaprio’s exclusive party (though the outlet notes that Brady and Shayk “did not arrive together, and they kept their distance at the shindig”). It appears, according to the outlet, that the two became too busy pursuing their individual lives and careers to “prioritize each other,” but maybe that has changed.

One thing is for certain: we likely won’t know about it if the relationship does elevate to the next level, at least not from Shayk herself. Speaking to Elle, she said “I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”

Prior to their Miami outing, Brady and Shayk were last seen together in mid-September when she was spotted at his Tribeca apartment during New York Fashion Week.