Gisele Bündchen is Unbothered by Those Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Rumors

As Marie Claire reported on yesterday, former quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk appear to be a new item—and, according to People , Brady’s ex Gisele Bündchen (coincidentally, also a supermodel) is all in favor of the new relationship and just wants Brady to be happy.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce last October after 13 years of marriage and share two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. (Brady also has another son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.) Bündchen “is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy,” a source told People.

Since their divorce, Brady has been linked to the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian, but those seem to have just been products of the rumor mill; Brady and Shayk actually appear to be a thing. Brady and Shayk first got attention last Friday, when the retired NFL star picked up the supermodel from the Hotel Bel-Air “and were photographed returning to a Los Angeles home where he was staying,” People reports. The two apparently first met after both were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, last month. (Other guests included Leonardo DiCaprio and sisters Serena and Venus Williams.) From there, Brady invited Shayk to “fly out and meet up in Los Angeles” and that “they spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house.”

“There’s an attraction,” the source said, adding that the two “have never been involved romantically before” their summer fling started. The pair have apparently “been in touch for a few weeks” and “there is a spark.”

According to Page Six , we shouldn’t call the two a full-fledged item just yet: “This is something new and at the moment it’s totally casual,” a source told the outlet. That said, this is Brady’s first foray back into the dating world since his divorce, though many women have apparently tried to date him (including a handful at the wedding Brady and Shayk met at last month): “All of Madison’s friends are gorgeous models and they were all hitting on Tom, including Irina, but it looks like she scored the touchdown,” a source speaking to Page Six said.

Another source speaking to the outlet said that the two “did not hook up” at the wedding. “Tom didn’t even really speak to Irina much that weekend,” they said.

Brady and Shayk’s “paths crossed” while he was still married to Bündchen, according to Page Six, “but they didn’t have a relationship—platonic or otherwise,” the outlet said. “Gisele knows Irina from the fashion business,” a source said. “They’re very cordial.”

Bündchen just celebrated her forty-third birthday on July 20 on a girls’ trip to Argentina alongside her twin sister, daughter, and niece. “Gisele is the one who filed for divorce,” the source said. “She could not be happier for Tom—she wants him to be happy.”