Jennifer Aniston’s Shimmering 2024 SAG Awards Gown Features a Daring Slit

Rachel Greene has still got it.



While attending the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24, actress Jennifer Aniston wore a sparkling silver Celine gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit.



The Friends actress paired the plunging, floor-length dress with matching silver, open-toed heels and minimal makeup, keeping the focus on the show-stopping gown that was slightly cinched at the waist.



Aniston was nominated for best actor in a drama series for her work on The Morning Show, in addition to having the remarkable honor of presenting the incomparable Barbara Streisand with the SAG Awards lifetime achievement award.

Aniston was also nominated, along with her The Morning Show co-stars, for outstanding ensemble performance in a drama series.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston's 2024 SAG Awards outfit is something of a departure from her typically all-black award season looks.



In fact, the actress even incorporated one memorable red carpet look into her ongoing The Morning Show role.



During a scene in episode seven of season three of The Morning Show, Aniston's character wears "a one-shoulder black dress with a dramatic slit that looks like something that Aniston would actually wear,” People reported at the time.



Turns out, Aniston's character was wearing a replica of an all-black gown she wore to the 2010 Golden Globes.

Aniston's Celine dress glittered from every angle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an exclusive red carpet interview with People, Aniston opened up about what an honor it was or her to attend the event and present a true Hollywood legend with the SAG lifetime achievement award.

"(Streisand) was in my house since I could remember, I just heard that voice… there’s nothing like her," she told the publication at the time. “There’s no one that compares to her and she paved the way for a lot of us women, all of us, actually."

In a statement regarding her lifetime achievement award, Streisand said that "movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine."

"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," she said. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."