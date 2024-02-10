Kylie Jenner Could Be Her Mom Kris' Twin After Debuting Her New Pixie Haircut

Kylie Jenner just debuted a brand new haircut and, well, she could easily be her mom Kris Jenner's body double.



In two separate Instagram posts, Jenner shared pictures of her brand new pixie cut with her millions of fans. What caught the attention of many was how similar Jenner now looks to her famous manager mom... and apparently she agrees, too.



"Kylie Jenner is quaking," Jenner captioned the first selfie photo, showing her newly chopped locks perfectly styled to frame her face.



Never to be outdone, her mom Kris Jenner responded in the comments with a sharp quip of her own.



"You’re not even the fart," she wrote, a reference to rapper Ice Spice’s song “Think U The S*** (Fart).”



Shots. Fired.

Kylie Jenner debuting her new pixie haircut. (Image credit: Instagram: @kyliejenner)

The entrepreneur also posted a second photo of her new look and while showing off her midsection in a loose black tube top and low-rise black maxi skirt.



"Freaky Friday, Kris Jenner edition," one fan wrote in the comments.

"This short hair is literally EVERYTHING," another wrote.

"Oh this is the length I never knew you needed," another posted.



The mom of two also shared several photos and one video of her new look to her Instagram stories, showing a variety of angles and serving numerous poses to show off the new cut.

Kylie Jenner poses in a new Instagram photo to show off her new haircut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there were many comparisons between Jenner's new look and her mom's signature haircut, other fans think the makeup mogul's hair update may have been inspired by her boyfriend, Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet.



“She and Timothée really twinning now,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Boyfriend effect screaming in,” another joked.

“She’s turning into Timmy," someone else commented.



Regardless of her new look's inspiration, Jenner is certainly pulling off this chic, dramatic haircut and we are here for it.