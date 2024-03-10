Margot Robbie Ditches 'Barbie' Pink for Goth Black at the Oscars

Barbie star Margot Robbie ditched the plastic doll's iconic color in favor of a darker, goth-like ensemble during the 2024 Academy Awards.



The actress stunned while walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 10, in an all-black Versace gown, presumably styled by the same person—Andrew Mukamal—who has helped conceptualize nearly all of Robbie's Barbie-esque looks.



In a July 2023 interview with People , Robbie discussed working with Mukamal on some of the now-iconic, eye-catching Barbie press-tour looks.

"We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are collecting those Barbies," she then told the publication. "We're hoping to get them excited. We're pairing Barbie references with great designers."

Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a pre-Oscars interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie shared two of her favorite and most recent Barbie-inspired Chanel looks.



"I love the four-piece suit I wore to the Oscar nominees luncheon,” Robbie told the publication, “Because that was just such a specifically Chanel thing to do with a four-piece suit, and that was a really fun recreation," she continued.



Robbie said that the outfits she wore in the film and on the cover of the new Barbie press tour book from Rizzoli, Barbie: The World Tour by Robbie with Andrew Mukamal, were also among some of her favorites.

“That was initially worn by Claudia Schiffer, and I love that because when I put on the little bra top, it still had her name written on the inside," she explained. "It is the exact thing she wore. Putting that on, I was just like, wow, because she’s such an incredible Barbie reference in herself. It’s an iconic Chanel outfit worn by an iconic woman.”

Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)