Margot Robbie Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscars Snub: "There's No Way to Feel Sad When You Know You're This Blessed"

It seems like everyone has chimed in on the discourse surrounding Barbie's surprising Oscar snubs at this point, from members of the film's cast to a former First Lady of the United States. Now, Margot Robbie is breaking her silence on her shut out from the Best Actress category, and she's making it clear that the film has a lot more to celebrate.

On Tuesday, the Barbie cast reunited for a series of screenings and Q&As in Hollywood. When asked about the Best Actress snub and the ensuing outrage during a SAG-AFTRA discussion, Robbie responded, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” per Variety.

Though she was gracious about her own snub, the actor and director did point out that Greta Gerwig’s lack of inclusion in the best director race was a bigger contention.

Margot Robbie participates in a Q&A session at Warner Bros.' "Barbie" Los Angeles Special Screening at the Academy Museum on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she added. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie went on to say that she's “beyond ecstatic” with the film’s eight Oscar nominations, which include best picture, adapted screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling, supporting actress for America Ferrera, costume design, production design and two noms for original song.

“Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod," she said. “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie accept the best comedy movie award onstage at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience,” she continued. “Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”

In addition to the SAG-AFTRA discussion, several members of the Barbie cast also attended a special screening of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California, where Robbie was joined by Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Margo Robbie, Ariana Greenblatt, America Ferrera, and Rhea Perlman.