Meryl Streep and Martin Short Enjoy Dinner Together as Dating Rumors Heat Up.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short aren't letting rumors of a budding romance keep them from spending some public, quality time together.



On Wednesday, Feb. 21, the Only Murders in the Building co-stars were spotted in Santa Monica, California, enjoying a dinner at restaurant Giorgio Baldi, Page Six reports.



Streep wore a burgundy sweater over a bright pink top and jeans, while Short dawned a gray collared sweater over a dark t-shirt, paired with a black dress jacket and slacks.

While rumors that the pair are romantically linked have been swirling for weeks, Short denied he was dating the Academy award-winning actress during an episode of Club Random with Bill Maher last month.

“We’re not a couple," Short said at the time. "We are just very close friends."

(Image credit: Backgrid)

After Short and Streep were spotted getting very close and personal during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January, a representative for the former Saturday Night Live comedian told People that, again, the pair "are just very good friends, nothing more."



While the non-couple couple continue to deny they're dating, the internet is desperately holding out hope that something romantic is going on between Short and Streep.



“Sitting with the knowledge that Meryl Streep and Martin Short might be in love but I have no proof,” someone posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Meryl Streep & Martin Short allegedly dating is now my Roman Empire," another X user tweeted.

"Just got to break the news of the Martin Short/Meryl Streep rumors to my mom," another commented.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short with FIJI Water at The AFI Awards Luncheon 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In October, People confirmed that Streep and her husband of 45 years had separated.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for Streep told the publication at the time.

Short, a father of three, was married to actress Nancy Dolman from 1980 until 2010, when Dolman died from ovarian cancer.

“I still communicate with her all the time. It's, 'Hey Nan,' you know?" Short said in a 2019 interview with AARP: The Magazine. "How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."

“I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them," he added. "The idea that it just ends, and don't speak of them — that's wrong….to me, she's still here."