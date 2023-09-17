Selena Gomez Shares Cute Photo of Taylor Swift Kissing Her on the Cheek

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Friends forever! Selena Gomez is showing just how close she and her best friend, Taylor Swift, are in a new Instagram post. The "Single Again" singer shared two selfies with Swift. In one of the photos, the Midnights singer is kissing her on the cheek.

Gomez captioned the post, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad." The caption is a reference to the popular song, "Best Friend" by Saweetie, featuring Doja Cat.

The photo has already racked up more than 12.7 million likes and 75,000 comments. One person took the opportunity to share their wishes for the upcoming re-recording of Swift's 1989 album. "You’d sound great as best friends on 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Just saying." Another fan was more interested in the food on the table: "Me zooming in to see what y’all had for dinner." Both are... relatable.

Swift and Gomez have been friends for more than a decade. They met in 2008 when they were each dating a Jonas brother. Gomez was with Nick Jonas, and Swift was with Joe Jonas at the time.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez told KISS FM UK in 2017. "It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," she said before jokingly adding, "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Years later, Gomez opened up to Rolling Stone in 2022 about their friendship. "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities," she said. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."