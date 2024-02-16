Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Support the Family of the Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting Victim

In the wake of the tragic shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade that claimed the life of one woman and left more than 20 people injured, Taylor Swift is offering one grieving family her condolences... and some hope.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and beloved Kansas City radio disc jokey, was tragically killed in the shooting that occurred just outside the city’s historic Union Station on Wednesday, Feb. 14, during what should have been a joyous parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 victory.



A GoFundMe account has since been established to help support the Lopez-Galvan family, including Lisa's husband of 22 years, Mike, and her two children, Marc and Adriana.

On Friday Morning, Swift—who is famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—made two separate $50,000 donations to the family to show her support as they and the Kansas City community continue to heal.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss," the pop star wrote in the "words of support" section. "With love, Taylor Swift."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement to CNN, Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family described her as "an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many."

The family also told the news outlet that three additional family members were injured during the shooting, including Lopez Galvan's son.



"We ask to please keep our family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of Lisa’s death while also supporting our other loved ones who were impacted in this senseless act," the family's statement continued.



As of Friday morning, the family has received over $218,000, surpassing the original $75,000 goal.



“Lisa was absolutely an amazing woman, great mother, great sister, great friend. She just loved having fun and helping others," Lisa Lopez-Galvan's brother, Beto Lopez, told CNN. "The things that she did in this community are going to be felt and people are going to be hurting for a while with her loss."

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting victim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, opened up about Swift's generosity and connection with Kansas City Chiefs fans.

“Taylor’s very gracious, but she can’t do everything,” the proud dad told the outlet at the time. “And she’s got security guys who don’t want her doing anything. That’s their job and she’s smart enough to know, ‘I’m paying these guys to keep me safe. I should probably listen to them.’

"But if it was up to her she’d be out there with everyone who wants her," he added.



On Thursday night, a public candlelight vigil was held in honor and support of the victims of the parade shooting. Of the reported 23 victims, half were children, according to law enforcement.