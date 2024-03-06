Tish Cyrus is Reportedly “Not Open To Any Reconciliation” With Daughter Noah Cyrus, Source Claims

Reconciliation is reportedly off the table for Noah Cryus and her estranged mom, Tish Cyrus.



According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly , Tish has no desire to patch things up with her daughter, Noah, and is not "open to any reconciliation."

The mother and daughter have allegedly not been speaking since they had an alleged falling out over Tish Cyrus' new husband, Dominic Purcell. According to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to Us Weekly, Cyrus was seeing Purcell when her mom started "pursuing him."

“Noah was (seeing) Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the source told the publication at the time, adding that Tish Cyrus “was aware” of her youngest daughter's alleged relationship with the Australian actor at the time she started dating him.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond (what people think)," the source continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus appear at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to claiming Tish Cyrus is not open to any type of reconciliation with her daughter, the same source went on to add that Noah Cyrus “refuses to communicate” with her sister, Miley, who attended Tish Cyrus' wedding to Purcell.

"Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart," the source continued, adding that Miley Cyrus “believes (the family rift is) beyond repair at this time."

According to Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus helped her prepare for her first date with Purcell.

“Honestly, I was looking good,” she said, as reported by People. “Miley helped me get dressed.”

Cyrus and Purcell married on Aug. 19, 2023, in a small ceremony at Miley Cyrus' Malibu, California home.

“It was like I was in a fairy tale,” Cyrus told Vogue of her wedding day. “The most romantic fairy tale you could ever imagine.”

Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Tish Cyrus was the reason Noah Cyrus did not attend her wedding to Purcell.

“Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic… it was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out,” the source told the publication at the time.

"(Miley) confronted her mom about it,” the source continued. “She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”



Tish Cyrus started publicly dating Purcell at the end of 2022, seven months after announcing her divorce from famed country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.