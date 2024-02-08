Travis Kelce admits he never thought shooting his shot with Taylor Swift would actually work.

Even Travis Kelce is surprised he's dating the most powerful woman in pop music.



On Wednesday, while speaking to the media ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, Kelce admitted that he never thought his ploy to get Swift's attention—making one of her concert staple friendship bracelets with his number on it—would actually work.



"Never thought it would have landed," he said. "I didn't even think it would have landed or I would have gotten a response from her ... We're here and we're all happy, I know that."



Kelce never got the opportunity to hand Swift his homemade bracelet, but talked about his attempt to give her his number on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

A Taylor Swift fan, friendship bracelet detail, attends the opening night theatrical release of "Taylor Swift : The Eras Tour." (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings," Kelce told his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, at the time.



"So I was a little (hurt) that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he continued. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."



The Kansas City Chief tight end and future hall of famer went on to say that Swift "doesn't meet anybody" or "at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce may have took the inability to speak with Swift in person personally, but it turns out word of Kelce's attempt made it all the way to Swift.

In an interview for TIME's Person of the Year for 2023 cover story, the "Folklore" singer said: "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell."



We all know what happened next.



Let this be a lesson to us all—shoot your shot, because you never, ever know what could happen.