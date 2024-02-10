Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Will Watch The Super Bowl Together in a Suite Reportedly Worth Over $1 Million and Kelce Paid For It

Fans will see the families of real-life rom-com couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift watching the Super Bowl together in a suite reportedly worth well over $1 million, courtesy of Kelce himself.



A source with "direct knowledge" of the Game Day plans told TMZ that "Taylor's mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney are going to sit with Travis' mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce while watching Travis compete for his third Super Bowl ring."



TMZ adds that Swift will be in attendance after flying more than 5,500 miles from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas, Nevada in order to make it to Sunday's game on time.



According to USA Today, the cost of a suite at the 2024 Super Bowl range from $1.4 million to $2.5 million and according to TMZ, Kelce is covering the bill.

aylor Swift is seen on the field with Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, had previously told the co-hosts of the TODAY Show that she would probably be watching her son compete in the Super Bowl from the stands because the suites were so expensive.



"Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars so I have a feeling I'm not in a box," Kelce said at the time. "I have a feeling I'll be in the stands. As far as I know I am in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."



Think again, Mama Kelce!

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and Scott Swift cheer while watching the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Donna Kelce is likely to be viewing the game in a suite surrounded by family and friends, others have shared her same initial sentiment about the cost of attending Super Bowl LVIII.



Lisa McCaffrey, mother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, told Ashley Adamson on the "Your Mom" podcast that no one in her family, including her son's fiancé Olivia Culpo, can afford the cost of a luxury suite for the game.



"We are not in a suite, I will tell you that," Lisa McCaffrey said. "They are outrageously expensive. They are stupidly expensive. I don't know if it's the Taylor Swift factor or the first time in Vegas factor."