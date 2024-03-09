Travis Kelce is Producing a New Documentary on Jean-Michel Basquiat

Travis Kelce is expanding his repertoire to include the entertainment business.



According to People, the 3-time Super Bowl champ is set to produce an upcoming documentary about the iconic 1980s artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.



First reported by ArtNews, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end is partnering with his My Dead Friend Zoe producing partners Ray Maiello and Mike Field to assist in the project, titled King Pleasure.

Basquiat's estate has given Kelce and his producing partners permission to create the film, Deadline reports, including access to the late artist's personal archives in the form of never-before-seen movies, notebooks, photographs, interviews and animations.



"(The estate) granted us such incredible access to their trove of materials and we are excited to collaborate with Quinn who has a dazzling vision for an intimate and emotional portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life," Jordan Wynn, president of Boardwalk Studios, told Deadline.

Travis Kelce arrives prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The film marks the second movie Kelce has produced—the future hall of famer previously partnered with the Raymond Corporation to help produce My Dead Friend Zoe, which will premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival over the weekend, People reports.

In a previous interview with People, Kelce opened up about his desire to dip his toes into the entertainment business.



"I'm definitely interested (in pursuing more acting projects), but that's a whole new craft that I feel like I really got to lock in and focus on (before I do)," Kelce said at the time.

The tight end also shared how his experience hosting Saturday Night Live was "like nothing else that I've ever gone through" and helped spark his interest in the Hollywood lifestyle.



"I just can't thank them enough for giving me that opportunity, because I didn't know I was going to enjoy scripted comedy, or that entire entertainment world as much as I did, until I was on a set," he continued, "and going through the week of preparation and stuff like that."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the 'SNL' after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, if Kelce needs any help on the movie front he doesn't have to look any further than his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.



Swift's movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has grossed over $261 million worldwide, and is officially the highest grossing concert or performance film of all time. In other words, the pop star knows a thing or two about breaking the box office. Literally.



It looks like there's no limit for 2024's ultimate power couple, and we're here for it.