Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump on the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

It's officially future baby Hudgens' first Academy Awards!



On Sunday, March 10, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump while walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet, announcing her first pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker to the world.

“(Cole) treats her better than any guy she has been with. They are in a really good place,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. “With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life.”



While attending the 96th Academy Awards, Hudgens wore a floor-length, all-black turtleneck dress that hugged her visibly pregnant stomach. She completed her first (public) maternity look with a white gold necklace that featured a 10.06-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond and 29.88-carats of diamonds.



If that wasn't enough, Hudgens also wore matching diamond earrings and diamond rings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress married the Seattle Mariners' shortstop in December 2023, during a ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

During a recent interview for the latest episode of the She Pivots podcast, the High School Musical star said the end of her previous relationships have forced her to “reassess everything," before adding that her character “was built from my breakups.”

She went on to specifically credit her recent ex-boyfriend, Austin Butler, for helping her ultimately find her husband, Tucker.

"(Our breakup) catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married," Hudgens said, adding that the end of her relationship with Butler made it possible for her to find “the right person."

"Which I'm so grateful for," she continued. "Because he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met.”

Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump while walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A little less than a year after Hudgens and Butler split, rumors Hudgens was dating Tucker started to surface and after the pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, People reported at the time.

In February, 2023, Hudgens and Tucker finally went public with their relationship and shared the happy news of their engagement.



Congratulations to the happy couple!