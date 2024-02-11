This Is Not a Drill: Taylor Swift is Officially Back in The United States

It's official: Taylor Swift is back in the United States ahead of Super Bowl 58, just in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce take on the San Francisco 49ers.



After finishing up her last "Eras Tour" show in Tokyo, Japan, Swift landed at LAX Airport on Saturday, Feb. 10 at around 4 p.m. in the afternoon.



The official L.A. Flights YouTube Channel documented the pop star's private jet's arrival, capturing the moment it was visible in the air, to the second it landed on the runway, to it coming down the taxiway and making its way toward the airport's private hanger.



As TMZ reports, Swift was shielded by members of her team, who surrounded her with open umbrellas in order to keep her hidden. The same outlet reports that Swift appeared to leave LAX and head towards her Beverly Hills home.

Swift's flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles was a little over 10 hours. It's a relatively quick 4-hour drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Super Bowl LVIII will take place, so the pop star should have plenty of time to make it to boyfriend Kelce's big game.



TMZ previously reported that Swift and Kelce's families will be watching the 2024 Super Bowl in a suite reportedly paid for by Kelce himself.



A source with "direct knowledge" of the game day plans told the outlet: "Taylor's mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney are going to sit with Travis' mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce while watching Travis."



According to USA Today , the cost of a suite at the 2024 Super Bowl range from $1.4 million to $2.5 million. Yikes.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Swift has done a significant amount of traveling ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, it appears that it's Kelce who will be the one doing a good amount of jet-setting during a much-deserved NFL off-season.



According to a source who spoke exclusively to US Weekly , the Kansas City Chiefs tight end plans on following Swift overseas as she continues her history-making "Eras Tour" after the Super Bowl.

"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the source told the publication. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview for TIME's Person of the Year cover story, Swift opened up about the importance of the pair showing up for each other despite the massive media presence that follows them.



“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication at the time. “

The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”