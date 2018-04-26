Today's Top Stories
1
This is How Princess Charlotte Made Royal History
Duchess Catherine Kate Middleton Prince William Royal Baby hosputal
2
Best Twitter Reactions About the New Royal Baby
3
Biggest Questions After the 'Westworld' Premiere
4
Beyoncé's Second Coachella Performance Was Amazing
5
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now

Prince Harry Confirms Prince William Is His Best Man

Getty Images

Surprise! This morning, Kensington Palace confirmed the news we’ve all been anticipating—no, not the new royal baby’s name. Prince William will officially be Prince Harry’s best man when he marries Meghan Markle next month.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace announced Thursday. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

The news is hardly a surprise: The two brothers are famously close, and Prince Harry served as William’s best man when he married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Getty Images

But back in January, Wills confirmed that he actually hadn’t been asked yet to step in, officially.

“He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject,” he said in a radio interview.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” he continued, referencing the loss of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things—it’s a bond, and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it.”

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“That’s the thing about being a best mate, inevitably one of you is sometimes on an up, while the other is on a down,” William continued. “You’re always there for each other and repaying that favor.”

Getty Images

So now, the best mate thing is official, twice over.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As for who will stand up beside Meghan Markle remains a mystery for now. Kate Middleton is almost entirely out of the running for the job (according to sources, she’ll get to enjoy the wedding as a regular guest—though that might include wrangling Prince George and Princess Charlotte).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Priyanka Chopra Is Going to the Royal Wedding
Harry Meghan Markle Engagement Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle's Uncle Not Invited to Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton laughing Kate Middleton's Role in Harry & Meghan's Wedding
Is Meghan Markle's Father Invited to Her Wedding?
Meghan Markle Wore a Perfect LBD to a Royal Event
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now
What it's like to get invited to the royal wedding
What Jewelry Will Meghan Wear to Her Wedding?