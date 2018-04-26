Today's Top Stories
Does This Prove the Royal Baby's Name Is Arthur?

Getty Images

Three days after the birth of the new royal baby, the world is still waiting to learn the little prince's name. Now, according to a royal reporter, there's reason to believe Kate Middleton and Prince William's son will be named Arthur.

"Bookmakers William Hill have slashed the price of Arthur being the name of William and Kate's third baby after a punter in South London went into a shop requesting £20,000 on the name at 5-2," Richard Palmer tweeted today. "Was he brushing his cuff links and using the phrase 'if I may say so?'"

According to the BBC, the names Arthur, Albert, and Philip are among the current bookies' favorites, all of which are traditional names for the royal family. Arthur, which is one of Prince William's middle names, had 6-1 odds as of Monday, the BBC reported. But Palmer reports a man came in to place a £20,000 bet on the name at 5-2.

Because of the size of the bet, Palmer suggests that the man might have some insider info—"Was he brushing his cuff links and using the phrase “if I may say so”?" he tweeted, joking that the "punter" might be regular cuff link–fiddler Prince Charles himself.

Getty Images
Palmer also reports that William Hill would not accept such a large bet, taking just a fraction of the amount. "I spoke to William Hill and they refused to accept the bet! They say they took £100. Perhaps other bookies would take it?" he tweeted.

According to royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, one reason the world might still be waiting on the new baby's name is that Will and Kate are still sharing the news with friends and family. "The reasoning is perhaps two fold. On one hand there's a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements," Victoria Arbiter told Town & County.

Another reason? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn't want to overshadow royal events with Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, yesterday.

Either way, the wait would give a royal insider or friend of a royal insider who might have learned the new baby's name the chance to place money on it.

Just yesterday, people speculated that William had slipped up to reveal the name was Alexander at the ANZAC Day service in London. Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer asked Prince William, “Have you thought of the name Alexander?” to which the Duke of Cambridge responded, “Well, it’s funny you should say that, it's a good name."

So... are you ready to place your bets on baby Arthur Cambridge?

