The Newest Royal Baby Is Here—Kate Middleton Has Given Birth to Her Third Child

She's here! After a few hours in labor, Kate Middleton has officially given birth to her third child with Prince William. Kensington Palace confirmed the news via a statement from Kensington Palace.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will now have a new brother!. The baby arrived right on time of its expected due date—only 26 days before the royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Getty Images

The new baby is fifth in line for the throne though we likely won't see her ruling during our lifetime, if at all. Congrats to Will and Kate along with Aunt Meghan, Uncle Harry, and the rest of the royal family!