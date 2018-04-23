The Newest Royal Baby Is Here—Kate Middleton Has Given Birth to Her Third Child

She's here! After a few hours in labor, Kate Middleton has officially given birth to her third child with Prince William. Kensington Palace confirmed the news via a statement from Kensington Palace.
Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will now have a new brother!. The baby arrived right on time of its expected due date—only 26 days before the royal wedding.
The new baby is fifth in line for the throne though we likely won't see her ruling during our lifetime, if at all. Congrats to Will and Kate along with Aunt Meghan, Uncle Harry, and the rest of the royal family!