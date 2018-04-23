Today's Top Stories
1
Is This Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's Instagram?
2
The Most Iconic Movie Quotes Through the Years
3
The Find: Chic Timekeepers
4
Lots of Straight Co-Eds Have Same-Sex Hookups
5
Christian Siriano's New Store Is a Design Heaven

The Newest Royal Baby Is Here—Kate Middleton Has Given Birth to Her Third Child

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and...

Getty Images

She's here! After a few hours in labor, Kate Middleton has officially given birth to her third child with Prince William. Kensington Palace confirmed the news via a statement from Kensington Palace.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will now have a new brother!. The baby arrived right on time of its expected due date—only 26 days before the royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Getty Images

The new baby is fifth in line for the throne though we likely won't see her ruling during our lifetime, if at all. Congrats to Will and Kate along with Aunt Meghan, Uncle Harry, and the rest of the royal family!

Related Story
50 Royal Baby Traditions You Had No Idea Existed
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Kate Middleton Is in Labor with Her Third Child
Meghan Markle Wears a Cape for Queen's Birthday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton's Role in Harry & Meghan's Wedding
Is Meghan Markle's Father Invited to Her Wedding?
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now
Kate Middleton Reportedly Preparing to Give Birth
Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Youth Forum
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honeymoon Plans