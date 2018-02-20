Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Steps Out in Black After Her BAFTA Dress Controversy

Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a black-and-white Erdem dress to co-host the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception yesterday—an interesting choice considering the major backlash she received for not wearing a black gown in support of the #TimesUp movement at the BAFTAs earlier this weekend.

Getty Images
While most female attendees wore black on the red carpet in support of the movement, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a green gown with a black sash, which some felt wasn't enough of a statement.

Getty Images

Twitter users made it clear that they were less than thrilled by Kate's choice to seemingly ignore #TimesUp.


Reminder: Royals aren't supposed to be political (though is supporting women who have experienced harassment/abuse in the workplace really a political statement or just a call for basic human decency?), so Kate's decision to wear black post-BAFTAs could be (we hope) a subtle nod to the movement.

