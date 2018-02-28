Khloé Kardashian Just Shut Down Her Baby Bump Haters with One Tweet

People are very opinionated about Khloé Kardashian's baby bump—and she's not here for it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to tell fans that she's not letting the haters ruin this precious time in her life.

The tweet: "People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!"

After (finally) announcing that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting, Khloé has proudly documented her pregnancy journey on social media (unlike her sister Kylie Jenner, who was notoriously secretive about her pregnancy).

PSA: There's absolutely nothing wrong with cradling, touching, rubbing—you get the point—your bump. In fact, doctors encourage it. Studies have shown that "when mothers rubbed their bellies, fetuses had more arm, head, and mouth movements than when the women did nothing or when they spoke to the baby."

So to all the haters out there, let Khloé be. Cradle your bump if you damn well please, Mama Kokó!