As Meryl Streep's husband, Don Gummer has walked many a red carpet. The actress has been nominated for an Academy Award a casual 21 times (she's won 3), including tonight, when she's up for Best Actress for her role in The Post. Gummer, of course, often accompanies her to the awards ceremonies.

So you'd think after appearing on the carpet so many times (add the Globes, the SAGs, BAFTAs!), Gummer would be comfortable in front of the cameras. Judge for yourself.

So cute.



Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 1979 Oscars Getty Images

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 1989 Oscars Getty Images

