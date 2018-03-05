Today's Top Stories
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Had a Rare Date Night at the Oscars 2018

Oooooo!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth chose the perfect occasion for their latest date night. Attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation 90th Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles last night, Cyrus and Hemsworth looked every inch the classic Hollywood couple.

Cyrus even used the photo opportunity to show off her glistening engagement ring from Hemsworth, along with her jaw-dropping hot pink and glittering silver gown:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Getty Images

They even posed with Elton John, because it's, like, the law:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Getty Images

As usual, the couple looked as loved up as ever, and even managed to have a costume change later in the night, when they turned up at Vanity Fair's after-party:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Getty Images

Cyrus' second gown of the night was every bit as stunning as the first:

Miley Cyrus Oscars 2018
Getty Images

And the way Hemsworth looks at his fiancé is just:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Getty Images
