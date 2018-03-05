Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Had a Rare Date Night at the Oscars 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth chose the perfect occasion for their latest date night. Attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation 90th Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles last night, Cyrus and Hemsworth looked every inch the classic Hollywood couple.

Cyrus even used the photo opportunity to show off her glistening engagement ring from Hemsworth, along with her jaw-dropping hot pink and glittering silver gown:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

They even posed with Elton John, because it's, like, the law:

Getty Images

As usual, the couple looked as loved up as ever, and even managed to have a costume change later in the night, when they turned up at Vanity Fair's after-party:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Cyrus' second gown of the night was every bit as stunning as the first:

Getty Images

And the way Hemsworth looks at his fiancé is just:

