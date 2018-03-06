Here's the Video of Jason Mesnick's Brutal Bachelor Break Up Scene

Tonight, Chris Harrison's been teasing Arie's finale as the most controversial ending in Bachelor history—"It's like anything we've ever seen before!"—which is hard to believe considering some of the Bachelor finales that have gone down.

One of the former bachelors Harrison brought out during the live show was Jason Mesnick, who famously proposed one woman at the end of his season...and then announced during the after show that he was going to break up with her to be with the season's runner up.

Nine (!) years later, it's still brutal to watch.

What does it mean?! Well, Chris Harrison says whatever happens with Arie tonight is worse that this, which HOW?!